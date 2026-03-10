With just a few months to go until Bon Jovi finally embarks on their 2026 tour, the group is starting to hype up fans for what's to come.

The band shared an image of an equipment case from their rehearsals, captioning it, “Checking in from rehearsals…” By all accounts, the band is in the lab working on their arrangements a few months before the tour begins.

With about four months to go before Bon Jovi begins their 2026 Forever Tour, it's a promising sign that they are currently in rehearsals.

Bon Jovi's 2026 tour

On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, Bon Jovi will begin the Forever Tour with the first of nine concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This is the band's first tour since their 2022 tour. For a while, it appeared to be the group's last run, as lead singer Jon Bon Jovi struggled vocally. He subsequently underwent reconstructive surgery to repair his vocal cords. Soon, he will get the chance to put them to the test.

The Forever Tour consists of just 14 shows. After playing nine at the Garden, Bon Jovi will perform overseas. They will first play a show in Edinburgh, before playing one show in Dublin, Ireland, at Croke Park. They will close out the tour with three shows at Wembley Stadium from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9.

It's currently unknown if the tour will expand beyond the limited markets it will perform in. Hopefully, more fans get a chance to see the band live if this initial leg goes well.

The band recently released their newest studio album, Forever, in 2024. A deluxe edition, subtitled the Legendary Edition, came out the following year. It featured collaborations with the likes of Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Avril Lavigne, and fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen.