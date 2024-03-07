Mar 7, 2024 at 7:24 AM ET

The buildup to UFC 299‘s epic clash between Benoit Saint Denis and Dustin Poirier takes an unexpected turn as injury concerns cast doubt over the highly anticipated bout, reported by Essentially Sports. The rollercoaster ride began with Poirier's statement on The MMA Hour, claiming a fight cancellation due to miscommunication. However, he later clarified, assuring fans the fight is still on.

The drama escalated when West Till Death's Instagram post raised new questions. The post suggests Benoit Saint Denis might be grappling with a “staph infection” on his forehead. The caption's uncertainty – “Could our co-main be at risk due to staph infection? Seriously asking #UFC299” – triggered waves of concern among UFC enthusiasts.

This isn't uncharted territory for UFC; a similar setback occurred at UFC 294 when Paulo Costa withdrew from a fight against Khamzat Chimaev due to a worsening staph infection, necessitating surgery.

The social media post has sent shockwaves through the UFC fandom. Fans expressed their apprehension, contemplating potential replacements if Saint Denis is unable to compete. Questions loom regarding the fight's status and the validity of the infection report.

Concerns regarding the fight's continuation without Saint Denis prompted discussions among fans, reflecting the emotional investment in the upcoming event. The uncertainty left some fans jokingly speculating about the cause of the mark, while others scrutinized social media accounts for proof of Saint Denis's well-being.

As of now, the situation remains unclear, with fans anxiously awaiting official updates on Benoit Saint-Denis's condition. The MMA community holds its breath, hoping for a swift resolution and the realization of the much-anticipated showdown at UFC 299.