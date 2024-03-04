Get ready for an explosive UFC 299 showdown as the bantamweight title takes center stage in Miami this Saturday, reported by Yahoo. In the highly-anticipated main event, the talented Sean O'Malley is set to face off against Marlon Vera in a rematch that promises fireworks. O'Malley, the reigning champ, will be defending his title and seeking redemption for the sole loss of his career to Vera in August 2020.
O'Malley, known for his impressive performance at UFC 292 where he claimed the title, boasts an impressive record with eight post-fight bonus awards in his ten UFC fights. On the flip side, Vera, coming off a 5-1 run, is eager to continue his winning streak after a previous setback to Cory Sandhagen.
In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is gearing up for a showdown against Benoit Saint-Denis. Poirier, a fan favorite with 13 post-fight bonus awards, faces Saint-Denis in his sixth lightweight bout, having previously moved down from 170 pounds.
Adding to the excitement is the UFC debut of the electrifying Michael “Venom” Page, a standout in Bellator's history. Page, a highly accomplished British fighter, is ready to make his mark in the UFC.
Here are the main card betting odds:
Champ Sean O’Malley (-245) vs. Marlon Vera (+200) – for bantamweight title
Dustin Poirier (+150) vs. Benoit Saint-Denis (-185)
Kevin Holland (-135) vs. Michael Page (+115)
Gilbert Burns (+115) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-135)
Yadong Song (+120) vs. Petr Yan (-140)
With these matchups, UFC 299 promises to be an unforgettable night of high-stakes battles and thrilling action. Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride in the Octagon!