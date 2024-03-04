UFC enthusiasts, Alexander Volkanovski has pulled out his crystal ball and shared his predictions for the much-anticipated UFC 299, slated to ignite the Kaseya Center in Miami on March 9, reported by The Sport Rush. With a lineup boasting some of the fiercest fighters, fans are on the edge of their seats for this stacked card.
The main event is a rematch for the ages, featuring Sean O’Malley defending his title against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Volkanovski, renowned for his fight analysis, didn't hold back, foreseeing a finish in O'Malley's favor. “It's gonna be a finish for Sean O’Malley… Sean O’Malley by finish, it could be a submission, but I think it’s gonna be a TKO,” predicted ‘The Great.'
But that's not all – Volkanovski's fight forecast continued with predictions for other bouts. He called Dustin Poirier by TKO, Michael ‘Venom’ Page by TKO, and Petr Yan sealing the deal via decision.
Amidst the predictions, Volkanovski also spilled the beans on his own comeback plans. After suffering a knockout blow and losing his belt to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, ‘The Great' took a breather for recovery. Now, he's gearing up for redemption, confirming that his next fight will undoubtedly be a rematch against Topuria.
As the UFC 299 hype builds, Alexander Volkanovski is not only giving fans a taste of the action to come but is also stoking the flames of anticipation for his own return to the octagon. Get ready for a night of thrilling matchups and perhaps witness ‘The Great' back in action for a redemption saga.