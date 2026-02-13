The UFC has officially parted ways with heavyweight Mohammed Usman after the fighter was suspended for 30 months for a failed drug test, according to reports from MMA Fighting on Friday.

🚨 Mohammed Usman has been removed from the UFC roster following his 30 month suspension from a failed drug test. (via @mmafighting) pic.twitter.com/iVmLvAeCTv — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Usman, the younger brother of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, has been removed from the promotion's active roster, marking an unceremonious end to his UFC tenure. The heavyweight's suspension, which began in 2023, effectively sidelined him during what should have been the prime years of his fighting career.

The 35-year-old fighter compiled a 2-2 record inside the Octagon before his ban. He made his promotional debut in October 2021 with a first-round TKO victory over Zac Pauga, winning The Ultimate Fighter season 30, earning a UFC contract. His early momentum continued with a back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Junior Tafa and Jake Collier to kickstart his UFC career.

However, Usman's UFC run quickly derailed. He dropped consecutive losses to Mick Parkin and Thomas Petersen before getting back into the win column against Hamdy Abdelwahab, as the failed drug test brought his career to a grinding halt. The 30-month suspension represented one of the lengthier bans handed down by USADA during its partnership with the UFC, suggesting a significant violation of the promotion's anti-doping policy.

Unlike his decorated older brother, who dominated the welterweight division for years and defended his title five times, Mohammed struggled to find consistent success at the highest level of mixed martial arts. The heavyweight division's unforgiving nature, combined with his suspension, left little room for the UFC to justify keeping him on the roster.

The timing of Usman's release comes as the UFC has transitioned from USADA to a new anti-doping partner in 2024. While he technically completed his suspension, the promotion opted not to give him another opportunity to compete under the UFC banner.

This development serves as another reminder of the strict penalties fighters face for anti-doping violations in mixed martial arts. Suspensions have derailed numerous careers over the years, with lengthy bans often proving career-altering or career-ending, particularly for fighters outside the sport's elite tier.

Usman now joins a growing list of fighters whose UFC careers ended not in the Octagon, but due to issues outside of competition. Whether he attempts a comeback on the regional scene or transitions away from fighting entirely remains to be seen.