Avid combat sports fans are familiar with Dana White's affinity for gambling, and many others were appalled by how far the UFC CEO is willing to go during his recent segment on '60 Minutes.'

White was featured on the popular investigative news show during what could be considered the peak of his career. Not only did the 56-year-old recently broker a $7.7 billion broadcast deal between the UFC and Paramount+, but he also recently made his debut as a boxing promoter with the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight.

'60 Minutes' discussed both of those events, but it also showcased White's deep love for gambling. As Jon Wortheim followed White around the casino, he watched as the CEO nearly lost $1.2 million before turning it into a $700 profit.

“How much are we betting here?” Wortheim asked.

“400 thousand,” White responded. “Because these sissies won't give me a million a hand.”

“No bueno,” White continued. “We're down a million and two-forty… I'm a sick, sick guy. That's the only explanation I can give you.”

The next scene showed White at the cash counter, where viewers heard Wortheim's voiceover explain that he was cashing out $ 700,000 “not 10 minutes later.”

White's net worth is estimated at $500 million, but it is likely to be over that number by the end of 2025. Although he is no longer a majority owner of the UFC, he still has a stake in the promotion and has benefited from its recent massive deals.

Dana White details plans for UFC, Zuffa Boxing in 2026

With Zuffa Boxing now in full gear, White is serving a dual role for TKO Group Holdings. He has set up both Zuffa Boxing and the UFC for massive years in 2026, as both will be exclusively broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

As lucrative as the broadcast deal was for White, it was equally as beneficial for fans. The deals allow fans to stream most of the company's events without an additional pay-per-view charge, which was previously the biggest obstacle to expanding the fan base.

White said that the pay-per-view model is not entirely gone, but it will be significantly lessened in the coming years. Zuffa Boxing has already gone the non-pay-per-view route and experienced tremendous success, with 41 million viewers tuning in to the Canelo vs. Crawford fight card on Netflix.