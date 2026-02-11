In the next few months, on Jun. 14, 2026, UFC is set to host the first-ever UFC White House event on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the United States of America's 250th anniversary, which also happens to be on the same date as Donald Trump's birthday.

A major event, the UFC White House show is expected to host several top fights, as well the return of Irish fighter Conor McGregor to the octagon. A massive crowd-drawing personality, it has long been rumored that McGregor could face Colby Covington at the UFC White House event. Previously rumored to face Michael Chandler at the White House show, it was shut down by White.

On Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, the Instagram account [menacemmahq] posted an edited image of McGregor and Covington facing off in front of the White House with the caption, “Not confirmed yet by the UFC but it is highly possible that the main event for the UFC White House card is going to be Conor McGregor vs Colby Covington. This fight has been rumored the last few weeks after Dana said Conor will not be fighting vs Michael Chandler. Both fighters have been drug tested this year and in fact McGregor has been tested 2 times this year already.”

However, UFC President Dana White was quick to react to it and called out the rumors. “[Total BS] White House matchmaking meeting is tomorrow. Mick Maynard flying in tomorrow for it. We will have fights dialed in by this weekend,” White wrote.

Last year, in Dec. 2025, USA President Donald Trump had claimed that “eight or nine championship fights” at the UFC White House show, which was later refuted by Ari Emanuel, TKO's CEO, before sharing a more realistic breakdown.

The White House card currently has no confirmed fights, but McGregor and Jon Jones are two of the high-profile fighters who are expected to be at the event. With the UFC White House matchmaking scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, fans can hope to get a clearer understanding of the card.