The UFC is heading back to Sydney, Australia, and the hometown hero is once again front and center. Reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his 145-pound crown against surging Brazilian contender Diego Lopes in the main event of UFC 325 on January 31, 2026, live on Paramount+ from Qudos Bank Arena.

Alex Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Diego Lopes at #UFC325, Dana White announced. Volkanovski beat Lopes by UD to win the vacant UFC featherweight title back in April.

The matchup marks a quick-turn rematch of their UFC 314 showdown, where Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision victory after frustrating Lopes with his signature pace and tactical precision. Now, less than a year later, Lopes has fought his way back into title contention, ranked No. 2 at featherweight, and hungry for revenge. The charismatic Brazilian seems to relish the opportunity, posting on social media, “Mustache season coming soon.”

The charismatic Brazilian seems to relish the opportunity, posting on social media, "Mustache season coming soon."

For Volkanovski, the booking wasn’t his first choice. The longtime champ admitted on his YouTube channel that he expected a fight in December, potentially against Lerone Murphy or another fresh contender. “UFC really wanted Lopes, but at least everyone knows they're in for a treat. It's going to be a very exciting fight. With Movsar [Evloev] and Lerone [Murphy], they're more deserving, but are they going to bring the fight like Lopes world?”

Alexander Volkanovski admits there were "more deserving" contenders for the #UFC325 title shot than Diego Lopes.

Still, the UFC’s decision appears to favor entertainment value over rankings. In bypassing top-ranked contenders like Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, the promotion seems intent on leveraging Lopes’ growing popularity to help launch its new streaming era on Paramount+. Former UFC fighter and analyst Din Thomas called it a “no-win situation” for Volkanovski, noting that a win likely earns him little credit, while a loss could shatter his dominant legacy.

Regardless of the politics, Sydney now braces for one of the most electric fight atmospheres in recent memory. Lopes has the flair and fans to make things interesting, but Volkanovski will be defending more than gold—he’ll be fighting to reaffirm his place atop the featherweight mountain.