UK football enthusiasts are in for a disappointment as they won't be able to catch the highly anticipated El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona live, reported by GOAL. The La Liga fixture, featuring Jude Bellingham's potential debut in the iconic matchup, will not be broadcast in the UK due to the existing blackout rule.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 3:15 pm UK time, falls within the blackout period from 2:45 pm to 5:15 pm. This blackout rule, a practice dating back to the 1960s, prevents live broadcasting of football matches during this time slot. Although the timing was set to accommodate fans in Asia, it has left UK viewers in the dark, unable to witness one of the most electrifying fixtures in world football.

La Liga's UK and Ireland Managing Director, Keegan Pierce, expressed disappointment over the situation. He criticized the UK’s self-imposed Saturday 3 pm rule, arguing that the blackout should be limited to domestic football broadcasts and not extend to international competitions like El Clasico.

Adding to the disappointment for fans, Real Madrid's Bellingham's participation in the game remains uncertain. The talented player experienced slight discomfort in the groin area following the Champions League match against Braga. Medical assessments scheduled for Thursday will determine the extent of his injury, impacting his potential involvement in the Clasico showdown on Saturday.

As fans eagerly await updates on Bellingham's condition and hope for a change in broadcasting regulations, the El Clasico rivalry continues to captivate the football world, even if some fans are left watching highlights instead of experiencing the excitement live.