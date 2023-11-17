Ole Miss aims to bounce back when it hosts UL Monroe in Week 12 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. We continue our college football odds series with a UL Monroe-Ole Miss prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Ole Miss aims to bounce back when it hosts UL Monroe in Week 12 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. We continue our college football odds series with a UL Monroe-Ole Miss prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rebels are coming off a 52-17 loss to Georgia a week ago, which marked the first defeat for Lane Kiffin's team since losing to Alabama earlier in the season. Can Ole Miss put together a big performance before the Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State?

Meanwhile, the Warhawks enter the game on an eight-game losing streak after winning their first two games. UL Monroe has already played one SEC opponent this season, with Texas A&M scoring a 47-3 win on September 16.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UL Monroe-Ole Miss Odds

UL Monroe: +37.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -37.5 (-110)

Over: 62.5 (-115)

Under: 62.5 (-105)

How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Week 12

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why UL Monroe Will Cover The Spread

UL Monroe has been opportunistic on defense.

The Warhawks rank 18th nationally in forcing 18 turnovers this season, with 11 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries to their credit. It hasn't resulted in a lot of wins, but it has at least allowed the offense to have extra possessions.

Those are essential against a team like Ole Miss. You have to score points to keep up, and a momentum swing in your favor can be huge for your confidence as an underdog. UL Monroe needs those turnovers in this spot.

Also, the Rebels may still be pondering what might have been in Athens. That just wasn't how they wanted to play in a primetime game on the national stage, and it dashed any shot they had of making the College Football Playoff.

If the Warhawks can get off to a good start, it could put Ole Miss on its heels and do enough to stay within the number.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread

It's nice that the Warhawks have forced a lot of turnovers, but it hasn't translated into consistent defensive performances.

UL Monroe is 124th nationally in both yards per game allowed (439.2) and passing yards allowed (268.2). The Warhawks are 118th in scoring defense in allowing 33.2 points per contest. They're not much better in other areas, as they rank 105th in yards per pass attempt allowed (7.9), 102nd in yards per completion allowed (12.7), and 102nd in rushing yards allowed (171.0).

Ole Miss' biggest strength? Its offense. There's no question about it.

The Rebels are racking up 36.6 points per game (17th), and they're doing it in a variety of ways.

It starts with Jaxson Dart and the passing game, which ranks sixth in yards per completion (15.2 and seventh in yards per attempt (9.8). Ole Miss has three wide receivers – Tre Harris (40 RECs 761 YDs, 7 TDs), Jordan Watkins (46 RECs, 661 YDs, 3 TDs), and Dayton Wade (43 RECs, 647 YDs, 3 TDs) – who could all break off a huge play for a touchdown. Each has posted a gain of 48 yards or more this season.

Also, running back Quinshon Judkins is having his best stretch of the season on the ground, with the reigning SEC rushing king posting 65 or more yards in six straight games and four 100-yard games.

On defense, Ole Miss should get back on track against a UL Monroe offense that's scored more than 24 points just twice. The Warhawks are completing only 52.6 percent of their throws (122nd) while averaging a lackluster 18.4 points per contest (124th).

If UL Monroe is going to find points, it'll need to block better. The Rebels rank 13th with 3.1 sacks per game, and that's not ideal for the Warhawks since they allow 2.9 sacks per game (112th).

Something else worth noting: Ole Miss is one of the best in the nation in first-quarter and fourth-quarter points.

The Rebels start strong and finish strong, averaging 12.4 points in the first quarter (4th) and 10.6 points in the fourth quarter (5th). The Warhawks, on the other hand, allow 7.9 points in the first (115th) and 10.7 in the fourth (131st).

Final UL Monroe-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

The Rebels have to be frustrated with their performance at Georgia. The opportunity was there, but they didn't take advantage of it.

They should unleash some of that frustration on the Warhawks, who have lost four straight games by 10 or more points. That trend should continue against the best team they've played this season.

Ole Miss is on another level on offense with all the playmakers on the roster, and they should score lots of points in a big victory.

Final UL Monroe-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -37.5 (-110)