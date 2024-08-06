Umar Nurmagomedov has firmly positioned himself as the next contender for the UFC bantamweight title following his dominant unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi. With an unblemished record of 18-0, Nurmagomedov has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the division, and his latest performance only solidifies his claim for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming bout between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

Nurmagomedov’s victory over Sandhagen was a masterclass. He showcased a well-rounded skill set, blending his grappling prowess with effective striking. Throughout the fight, Nurmagomedov maintained a relentless pace, securing multiple takedowns and controlling the action both on the feet and on the ground. His ability to adapt and dominate a top-tier opponent like Sandhagen, who was ranked No. 2 in the bantamweight division, speaks volumes about his readiness for a title challenge.

One of the key factors that make Nurmagomedov a compelling contender is his impeccable record. An 18-0 streak in professional MMA is no small feat, and it highlights his consistency and ability to perform under pressure. His victories span across various opponents, including notable wins over Brian Kelleher, Sergey Morozov, and now Cory Sandhagen, each showcasing different aspects of his game.

Moreover, Nurmagomedov’s performance against Sandhagen was not just about securing a win; it was about making a statement. He controlled the fight from start to finish, earning scorecards of 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46, which reflect his dominance. This victory has propelled him up the rankings, making it almost impossible to deny his claim for a title shot.

Nurmagomedov’s call for a title fight post-victory was clear and confident. “I don’t worry who’s going to win between these two. It doesn’t matter for me who’s going to be next. Just give me the title shot,” he declared, emphasizing his readiness to take on either O’Malley or Dvalishvili. His confidence is backed by his performances, and it’s echoed by fans and fighters alike who see him as a future champion. After the dust settled and the new bantamweight rankings came out, Nurmagomedov is sitting at No. 2 in the rankings as he jumped up 8 spots positioning himself as the next contender for the title.

Umar Nurmagomedov’s comprehensive victory over Cory Sandhagen has cemented his status as the top contender for the UFC bantamweight title. His undefeated record, dominant performances, and well-rounded skill set make him the most deserving candidate to face the winner of the Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili bout. The UFC bantamweight division is undoubtedly on notice, as Nurmagomedov looks poised to follow in the footsteps of his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and claim championship gold.

