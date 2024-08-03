In a highly anticipated bantamweight showdown at UFC Abu Dhabi, Umar Nurmagomedov (18-0) delivered a masterclass performance to secure a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen (17-5). The bout, held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, lived up to its billing as a pivotal clash in the 135-pound division, with Nurmagomedov emerging as a top contender for the title.

From the outset, Umar Nurmagomedov showcased the blend of striking and grappling that has made him one of the most promising prospects in the UFC. Utilizing his superior footwork and range, he kept Sandhagen at bay with a series of precise jabs and leg kicks. Sandhagen, known for his dynamic striking and unorthodox style, struggled to find his rhythm against the Dagestani’s distance management.

Nurmagomedov’s strategy became evident early on: neutralize Sandhagen’s movement and force him into uncomfortable positions. He executed this plan flawlessly, mixing in takedowns and clinch work to disrupt Sandhagen’s flow. By the end of the first round, it was clear that Nurmagomedov was in control, dictating the pace and direction of the fight.

As the bout progressed, Umar Nurmagomedov’s dominance only grew. He repeatedly took Sandhagen down, utilizing his world-class grappling to maintain top control and land ground-and-pound. Sandhagen, to his credit, showed resilience and managed to escape several precarious situations, but he was unable to mount any significant offense.

In the striking exchanges, Nurmagomedov’s accuracy and timing were on full display. He landed clean shots, including a powerful right hand that got through Sandhagen’s guard throughout the fight. Despite Sandhagen’s attempts to rally, Nurmagomedov’s composure and technical prowess kept him ahead on the scorecards.

By the final round, it was evident that Sandhagen needed a finish to win, but Nurmagomedov’s airtight defense and relentless pressure left no openings. The judges’ scores reflected Nurmagomedov’s dominance, with all three scoring the bout in his favor 50-45, 49-46, 49-46.

In his post-fight interview, Nurmagomedov made a bold statement, calling for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming bout between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Noche.

“Title shot. I don’t worry who is going to win (between O’Malley and Dvalishvili). It doesn’t matter for me who is going to be next. Just give me title shot. Now guys, talk, about how I didn’t beat nobody. Cory is No. 1. Now you can cry.”

The call-out adds an intriguing layer to the bantamweight division, which has seen a resurgence of talent and competitive matchups in recent years. O’Malley and Dvalishvili are set to clash in a highly anticipated bout that will determine the next titleholder, and Nurmagomedov’s dominant performance positions him as a legitimate contender for the winner.

For Nurmagomedov, a title shot would be the culmination of a journey that has seen him go undefeated in 18 professional fights, including six victories in the UFC. His blend of striking, grappling, and fight IQ has drawn comparisons to his cousin, former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he has quickly become one of the most talked-about fighters in the sport.

As for Sandhagen, the loss is a setback, but his resilience and skill ensure that he remains a top contender in the division. Known for his ability to bounce back from defeats, Sandhagen will undoubtedly look to regroup and make another run at the title.

With Nurmagomedov’s impressive victory and his call for a title shot, the bantamweight division is poised for an exciting few months. The UFC Noche bout between O’Malley and Dvalishvili now carries even greater significance, as the winner will likely face one of the most dangerous and skilled fighters in the division.