We're here to bring you another betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 87: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev as we take a look at this next Main Card bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. No. 13-ranked Umar Nurmagomedov of Russia will take on Kazakhstan's Bekzat Almakhan making his UFC debut. Check out our UFC odds series for our Nurmagomedov-Almakhan prediction and pick.
Umar Nurmagomedov (16-0) is perfect thus far, going 4-0 in his UFC fights en route to his spot in the rankings. He's won three of his fights by finish and was set to face Cory Sandhagen in 2023, but eventually had to withdraw from the bout. It's his first time in action since and he'll come in as the biggest betting favorite on the card. Nurmagomedov stands 5'8″ with a 69-inch reach.
Bekzat Almakhan (17-1) will be making his UFC debut during this fight. While it's his first time gracing the UFC cage, he's an undefeated prospect through 12 fights in the Kazakh regional scene. He's won his last nine fights, seven of which he's stopped by finish. He's looking for the biggest win of his life as the biggest underdog of this card. Almakhan stands 5'7″ and his reach is undisclosed.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 87 Odds: Umar Nurmagomedov-Bekzat Almakhan Odds
Umar Nurmagomedov: -1000
Bekzat Almakhan: +700
Over 1.5 rounds: -182
Under 1.5 rounds: +152
Why Umar Nurmagomedov Will Win
Umar Nurmagomedov comes into this fight last seeing the octagon over a year ago when he knocked out Raoni Barcelos with a left hook in his last bout. It was his first knockout-win in the UFC and he's shown a massive improvement in the sharpness of his striking game. Coupled with his extreme dominance as a grappler, some may argue that Umar Nurmagomedov is the best-equipped Bantamweight on the planet. We were robbed of seeing him face off against Cory Sandhagen, but he's coming into this fight with the same championship mindset.
Nurmagomedov comes into this fight as the biggest betting favorite on the card and will have the noticeable advantage in the grappling department. He has a suffocating style and he's extremely technical with his wrist control. He's been able to keep opponents down for entire rounds in the past and he'll be best suited keeping Almakhan down there during this fight. If he plays this smart, expect a dominant performance through three rounds from Nurmagomedov.
Why Bekzat Almakhan Will Win
Bekzat Almakhan comes into this fight as a terrifying finisher that's been rampaging his way through the competition. He's fought 12 of his 18 fights on the Kazakhstan regional circuit and has been able to stay perfect through those bouts. While he's not facing anywhere near UFC-level competition, his last five opponents have a respectable combined record of 63-17-1 and he's made it look easy while disposing of the competition. He hits extremely hard and could get lucky if he lands clean against Nurmagomedov.
Bekzat Almakhan is extremely explosive and his ability to inflict damage is alarming at this weight class. However, he hasn't spent much time fighting off of his back and he could struggle against the top pressure of Nurmagomedov. His focus will have to be in constantly moving and trying to stand this fight up while he gives himself a chance on the feet. He doesn't have much to lose with a loss here, so he should look to sell-out and give himself as many opportunities for the knockout as possible.
Final Umar Nurmagomedov-Bekzat Almakhan Prediction & Pick
This will be an interesting fight to watch considering where Umar Nurmagomedov is in his career and what he's risking by taking this fight. He was just slated to fight Cory Sandhagen, and now he'll be facing a debuting fighter with a dangerous winning streak. Clearly, he's got all the confidence in his matchup during this fight.
Umar Nurmagomedov will have the massive grappling advantage here and he can easily ride this fight out on the ground for 15 minutes. We saw how much his striking has come along with his last knockout over Barcelos and we know his power is there. As long as he can stay defensive and avoid the wild shots of Almakhan, he should cruise to a win here.
Still, Bekzat Almakhan will have nothing to lose here and he believes it's his golden opportunity in the UFC. We'll go with Umar Nurmagomedov to get this win by decision, but don't hesitate to look into Almakhan's KO/TKO prop if you're looking for some added value.
Final Umar Nurmagomedov-Bekzat Almakhan Prediction & Pick: Umar Nurmagomedov by Decision (+180)