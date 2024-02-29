We're back to bring you another UFC betting prediction and pick as we're set for coverage of the Featured Prelim bout of the night, taking place in the Middleweight (185) Division. Alabama's Eryk Anders is set to square off against North Carolina's Jamie Pickett. Check out our UFC odds series for our Anders-Pickett prediction and pick.
Eryk Anders (15-8) comes into this fight with a 7-8 UFC record since 2017. He's had a rough stretch since 2020, winning just two of his last five fights and see one ‘No Contest' mixed in as well. His last fight was a unanimous decision loss to Marc-Andre Barriault and he'll be looking to bounce back as a heavy favorite here. Anders stands 6'1″ with a 75-inch reach.
Jamie Pickett (13-10) comes into this fight with a 2-6 record since 2020. He's been extremely active since his arrival but he hasn't had much go his way as he comes into this one with four consecutive losses trailing him. He was finished in three of those fights and you'd have to think his back is against the wall as such a big underdog against Anders. Pickett stands 6'2″ with an 82-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 87 Odds: Eryk Anders-Jamie Pickett Odds
Eryk Anders: -500
Jamie Pickett: +375
Over 2.5 rounds: -145
Under 2.5 rounds: +115
Why Eryk Anders Will Win
MMA has been a constant evolutionary process for Eryk Anders as he continues to find his way through the sport. He's dealt with missing weight in the past, but he feels at-home in this division and feels as though he can still make a run at the belt. He looked great against Kyle Daukaus and his striking was sharp and crisp throughout that fight. We're all aware of the power he possesses so much of it will be about finding the target for Anders.
Eryk Anders' wrestling has also taken a big step forward and he could see success if he's able to put Pickett on his back and work from dominant position. Anders is very dangerous with his ground-and-pound so expect him to waste no time if he can find mount or take the back while grappling. Anders still does his best work on the feet and should have a slight power advantage over the length of Pickett.
Why Jamie Pickett Will Win
Jamie Pickett has all the physical tools to be a successful MMA fighter, but he really hasn't been able to have anything go his way through his stint in the UFC. He's had to face extremely tough opponents in Bo Nickal and Josh Fremd during his last two fights, so he hasn't really gotten a chance to showcase his skills and put together a complete performance. Still, he's an athletic freak and could become a great Middleweight prospect if he can start putting things together.
Jamie Pickett will have to use his size and reach advantage if he wants to be successful here. We've seen Eryk Anders struggle to find his range against long and strong fighters, so Pickett could stand to see success if he's able to control the distance and pop his jab. His takedown defense is very solid at 69% and he could cause problems for Anders with his frame along the fence. Either way, we'll need to see the best version of Jamie Pickett if he wants this win.
Final Eryk Anders-Jamie Pickett Prediction & Pick
This fight should have some implications for both men as they come in following respective losses. Neither guy has really been able to find their place within the division and they're both lacking a signature performance to propel them forward in competition.
Eryk Anders is a huge favorite here due to his recent track record and ability to put together solid performances against good opponents. His last fight didn't go his way, but he's been good about bouncing back from losses and coming back a stronger fighter.
With a 2-6 UFC record and four consecutive losses coming into this one, you'd have to think Jamie Pickett's back is against the wall here. There's no telling where he stands in his future with the UFC, but it's certain that he needs a win here to preserve his chances.
Ultimately, I think Eryk Anders will do enough to close the distance and get to the pocket of Pickett in this one. He's got the better fundamentals and wrestling and if he can put Pickett on his back, this fight will be a done-deal for Anders. Let's roll with him to finish this fight inside the distance.
Final Eryk Anders-Jamie Pickett Prediction & Pick: Eryk Anders (-500); Wins Inside the Distance (+135)