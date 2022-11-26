Published November 26, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing.

The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the win. He banked 31 points to power the team to a come-from-behind win in the second half after trailing for the most part in the early proceedings. Guard Jaren Homes added 22 points to help Iowa take the 70-65 victory.

As for UNC basketball, the North Carolina Tar Heels had three players scoring in double figures, but none breached the 20-point mark. In fact, Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Armando Bacot combined for just 40 points in the stunning loss.

After the thrilling turn of events, Iowa State got massive praises for their performance. On the other hand, UNC got mocked for the rather poor showing, especially after they didn’t play like the no. 1 team in the nation.

“Wow what a fantastic Win by [Iowa State basketball] as they upset # 1 [UNC basketball] 70-65. Yes TJ Otzelberger can flat out motivate & get the max out of his personnel. Tonight was another example of Hilton Magic happening in Portland,” Dick Vitale of ESPN wrote.

Another Twitter user noted, “That loss for UNC basketball hopefully lights a fire cause they’ve played like shit so far. The loss for UNC football is just terrible and they’ve been awful the past 2 weeks. Brutal day as a UNC fan.”

Another critic pointed out how the UNC football team also just lost to NC State earlier, bringing more misery for the Tar Heels. “UNC football and UNC basketball both just lost within minutes of each other. Not gonna be a fun weekend in Chapel Hill”

UNC fans after losing in football AND basketball: pic.twitter.com/fMQYbv9LHZ — Brian Y (@byysports) November 26, 2022

In less than 10 minutes, UNC lost to their rival in double OT on a missed FG… & lost their #1 ranking in basketball (lost to Iowa State). pic.twitter.com/G6hgiNyNGN — Alex Ansted (@AlexAnstedCFB) November 26, 2022

UNC Fans after being ranked and losing to unranked teams in BOTH football and basketball😳 pic.twitter.com/l4LH0gdLyb — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) November 26, 2022

It’s certainly a bad day for UNC, but hey, at least they made a lot of people in Iowa State and NC State really happy.