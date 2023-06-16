The CONCACAF Nations League semifinal soccer match between the United States and Mexico, a 3-0 win for the United States men's national team, was ended early on Thursday after anti-gay chants erupted throughout Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The match was paused in the 89th minute by referee Ivan Barton as the anti-gay chants began. Barton resumed play but had to blow the final whistle with four minutes of injury time left, as the anti-gay chants continued during a goal kick by United States men's soccer goalie Matt Turner.

In a statement made after the match, CONCACAF said the following,

“Concacaf strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans during the CNL Semifinal match between Mexico and the United States. Chants heard during the game led to the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials. Additionally, security staff ejected several fans for engaging in unacceptable behavior in the stadium,” the organisation said. These incidents were extremely disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase high-quality football in our region.”

Per ESPN, CONCACAF said that it was referee's discretion, and not federation protocols, that ended the match between the United States and the Mexico national football team.

This is not the first incident involving anti-gay chants and the Mexico soccer team.

The Mexican Football Federation has tried- to no avail- to prevent these chants from occurring.

The federation was slapped with a $108,000 fine for chants occurring at the 2022 World Cup.

United States soccer had put forth a policy that could result in a two-year ban for a team playing in an international game if chants are heard.

It remains to be seen how this situation will unfold.