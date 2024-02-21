University of Maryland Eastern Shore's interim dean of veterinary sciences Kimberly Braxton expects the future program to take three years to complete.

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore is set to make history by becoming the second HBCU to create a veterinarian school. After classes begin in 2026, Maryland Eastern Shore will join Tuskegee as the only HBCUs to offer courses in veterinarian studies. Furthermore, there are less than three dozen veterinary programs in universities across the United States, according to USA Today's Terry Collins.

Currently, the veterinary profession is severely lacking in diversity, likely due to the lack of programs at HBCUs. In a report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 1.2% of veterinarians are Black. Similar to how HBCUs produce 70% of Black medical professionals in the country, Maryland Eastern Shore wants to become a pipeline for Black veterinarians

“We are hoping that our new school will open the door and create plenty of opportunities in an underserved field,” said Moses Kairo, the Dean of Agricultural and Natural Sciences at Maryland Eastern Shore. “There are very few vet schools being established, so there's room for growth. We feel our timing is just right.”

“The bottom line is we need more veterinarians of all races, from all backgrounds,” said the CEO of the VET Recruiter Stacy Pursell. “It's a much bigger picture than just race. There are very limited spots at veterinary schools, and they turn away more students than they can accept.”

The university will soon begin a $60 million fundraising campaign. Part of the proceeds will go to establishing a building, as well as updating their farm so that students will have hands-on practice with the animals.