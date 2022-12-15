By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Bobby Petrino is back in the FBS game, but it’s not what you think. The former Atlanta Falcons and Arkansas head coach has made his return to the FBScollege football landscape as an offensive coordinator with the UNLV Rebels, sources told Chris Low of ESPN.

Petrino will now work on the offensive staff under new UNLV football head coach Barry Odom, who was hired in early December to replace Marcus Arroyo.

The 61-year-old Petrino has spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Missouri State. As noted by Low, he is regarded as an excellent play-caller and offensive mind in the college football game.

In fact, UNLV football was not the only program to express interest in Bobby Petrino. The Texas A&M Aggies, who have a vacancy at offensive coordinator after Darrell Dickey was let go, reportedly looked into bringing in the former Razorbacks head coach onto their staff.

But it’s UNLV football that officially landed Bobby Petrino.

Petrino has rebuilt his reputation after a rocky end to his tenure in Fayetteville. The former head coach was involved in a motorcycle accident- and a staffer whom he was having an affair with was on the back of the bike.

There was an investigation- and Petrino was fired.

But he seems to have put the past behind him and now has an opportunity to show what he can do again on the FBS college football landscape.

Perhaps Bobby Petrino can use this chance as a springboard to potentially get back into the FBS head coaching ranks.