UNLV football is officially minus two football players from its Wednesday L.A. Bowl win. Right before Dan Mullen takes full control of the Rebels.

The Rebels first loss safety Jalen Catalon on Thursday morning, per 247Sports transfer portal insiders Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz. Less than an hour later, Austin Boyd dipped into the portal, with 247Sports' Blair Angulo first to report.

Their decisions arrive less than 24 hours after UNLV ended a 24-year bowl victory drought. The Rebels knocked off Atlantic Coast Conference challenger Cal 24-13 in Inglewood, with NFL legend Rob Gronkowski serving as the host. “Gronk” presented UNLV with the L.A. Bowl title belt near midfield at SoFi Stadium.

Both Catalon and Boyd led UNLV to a record-tying 11th victory. The Rebels hadn't won a bowl game since 2000 — when the late John Robinson led the program to the Las Vegas Bowl win over Central Michigan 52-24.

The UNLV starters Dan Mullen is losing

The incoming head coach observed from the sidelines in the bowl contest. Del Alexander led UNLV as interim head coach.

The former ESPN analyst, plus past Mississippi State and Florida head coach, now must replace two reliable starters.

Catalon arrived to Sin City with his own Southeastern Conference experience in tow. He previously suited up for Arkansas from 2019 to 2022. Catalon played 21 total games for the Razorbacks — grabbing 159 total tackles, 81 solo, five interceptions and a pick six. The 5-foot-10 defensive back made a brief pit stop at Texas in 2023, playing in eight games for the Longhorns.

However, he delivered new career-best marks under former UNLV head coach Barry Odom: 61 solo stops, two sacks, five interceptions and 95 total INT yards. He also took one pass back to the end zone for six points.

Boyd established himself as a true freshman starter. The 6-foot-4, 281-pounder started three games for the Rebels. He also saw action in 13 total games. He's one of the last Odom recruits from Lehi, Utah.

Both are the only entrants into the portal out of the Mountain West Conference runner-up following the win over the Golden Bears. And their decision comes after Mullen's reported pursuit of Zach Arnett before the bowl game. The former Mississippi State head coach is “expected” to become Mullen's defensive coordinator, per Zenitz.

Mullen will become UNLV's 12th head coach in program history. He's 103-61 overall as head coach including boasting a 7-3 mark in bowl games. He hasn't coached since 2021 while with Florida.