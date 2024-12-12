After one of its best seasons in recent memory, UNLV football is taking a big swing with its next head coaching hire. Former Mississippi State and Florida head coach Dan Mullen is nearing a deal to become the next head coach for the Rebels, according to Joe Arrigo of Franchise Sports Media.

“Per multiple UNLV sources, all signs are pointing towards former Mississippi State and Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen as the next UNLV head coach,” Arrigo reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Announcement is imminent.”

Mullen will replace Barry Odom, who took the head coaching job at Purdue last week. Odom led UNLV to a 19-8 record in two seasons at UNLV, with conference championship game appearances in both seasons. The Rebels lost both games to Boise State. They are currently getting ready to play in the Art of Sport LA Bowl against California on Dec. 18.

Mullen is best known for his success in the SEC and is known as somewhat of a quarterback whisperer. He coached a very good Mississippi State team with Dak Prescott at the helm before captaining an elite offense led by Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts at Florida. Mullen has been working on TV at ESPN since 2021. He has a 103-61 career record as a head coach and appeared in the 2020 SEC Championship game with the Gators, losing to Alabama.

Mullen will have a chance to make a massive impact at UNLV as the Mountain West Conference transitions into a new era after a majority of its teams decided to move to the Pac-12. When that move happens in a few years, UNLV will be one of the prohibitive favorites to win the conference and contend for a College Football Playoff spot as one of the top conference champions. The addition of Mullen certainly makes that goal more attainable.

If Mullen can maintain most of the roster despite a coaching change, UNLV can be very dangerous in the conference next year even with a team like Boise State dominating the headlines. Mullen will also be a big transfer portal draw, which will allow the Rebels to be very competitive in year one.