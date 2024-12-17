ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between UNLV and Illinois. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-Dayton prediction and pick.

UNLV faces Dayton in a highly anticipated matchup on Tuesday, December 17. Both teams have shown strong early-season performances, with Dayton boasting a solid home court advantage at UD Arena. The Flyers have been effective offensively, averaging an impressive 79.8 points per game, while their defense has been adept at limiting opponents' scoring opportunities. Conversely, UNLV will look to capitalize on their athleticism and depth, aiming to disrupt Dayton's rhythm. Key players for both teams will need to step up, making this clash a critical test for their NCAA tournament aspirations. Expect a competitive game that could go down to the wire.

Here are the UNLV-Dayton College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Dayton Odds

UNLV: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +530

Dayton: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -780

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNLV vs. Dayton

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV is primed to secure a victory against Dayton on Tuesday, thanks to their robust offensive and defensive strategies. The Rebels have demonstrated significant improvement this season, highlighted by their dynamic scoring ability led by standout guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who averages 16.7 points per game. UNLV's depth is another advantage; their bench players, including Tyler Hughes and Marcus Lee, provide crucial support and energy, helping to maintain a high tempo throughout the game. Their defensive tactics, which include aggressive man-to-man coverage, are designed to disrupt Dayton's offensive flow and create turnovers.

Moreover, UNLV's recent performances indicate a team that is gaining momentum. With a record of 5-4, they are coming off a win and possess the capability to challenge Dayton's home-court advantage. While Dayton has been strong at home, the Rebels' resilience and adaptability make them formidable opponents. If UNLV can capitalize on fast-break opportunities and control the boards, they will increase their chances of victory. The combination of strategic gameplay and key player contributions positions UNLV as a serious contender in this matchup against the Flyers.

Why Dayton Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dayton Flyers are poised to secure a victory against UNLV on Tuesday, thanks to their formidable home-court advantage and well-rounded roster. UD Arena, known as the epicenter of college basketball, has been a fortress for the Flyers, consistently ranking in the top 25 nationally for attendance. This electric atmosphere, coupled with the recent $75 million renovation, provides Dayton with an unparalleled edge. The Flyers' offense, led by standout forward Nate Santos, who averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season, is expected to exploit UNLV's defense. Santos, a preseason first-team all-conference pick, brings both inside presence and perimeter shooting that will stretch the Rebels' defense. Additionally, the backcourt duo of Javon Bennett and Enoch Cheeks is primed for a breakout performance, potentially overwhelming UNLV's guards with their scoring prowess and defensive intensity.

Moreover, Dayton's depth and experience give them a significant advantage. The addition of seasoned players like Posh Alexander and Zed Key, who have succeeded at high levels of college basketball, bolsters an already strong lineup. Head Coach Anthony Grant's strategic acumen, which has led the Flyers to a 40-14 record in Atlantic 10 play over the last three seasons, will be crucial in outmaneuvering UNLV. Dayton's balanced attack, combining inside scoring with perimeter threats, will likely prove too much for the Rebels to handle. The Flyers' defensive capabilities, honed through rigorous preparation in their NBA-caliber Donoher Center, should effectively neutralize UNLV's offensive threats. With UD Arena's history of hosting more NCAA Tournament games than any other venue, the Flyers are well-prepared for high-pressure situations, giving them the mental edge needed to secure a victory in this crucial non-conference matchup.

Final UNLV-Dayton Prediction & Pick

The matchup between UNLV and Dayton on Tuesday at UD Arena is shaping up to be an intriguing contest, with Dayton favored by 11.5 points. Dayton, boasting a strong 9-2 record, has been impressive this season, especially at home where they've won their last 20 games. Their offensive efficiency, shooting 49.8% from the field (25th in college basketball), coupled with their ability to distribute the ball (17.7 assists per game, 25th nationally) makes them a formidable opponent. However, UNLV (5-4) shouldn't be underestimated. The Rebels have shown resilience, particularly in road games where they've seen the total go OVER in their last 5 outings. Their 3-point shooting accuracy of 37.9% could keep them competitive. Despite Dayton's home court advantage and superior record, the 11.5-point spread seems generous. UNLV's ability to create turnovers (11 steals in their last game) could disrupt Dayton's rhythm. While Dayton is likely to win outright, UNLV's recent trend of covering the spread in Tuesday road games (5-0 ATS in their last 5) suggests they might keep it closer than 11.5 points as they come away with the ATS win on Tuesday night.

Final UNLV-Dayton Prediction & Pick: UNLV +11.5 (-110), Over 141.5 (-110)