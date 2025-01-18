ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another College Basketball betting prediction and pick as we head to the Mountain West Conference for this next matchup between rivals. The UNLV Rebels (10-7, 4-2 MWC) will visit the San Diego State Aztecs (11-4, 4-2 MWC) as both sides look for back-to-back wins. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV-San Diego State prediction and pick.

The UNLV Rebels most recently beat No. 22 Utah State 65-62 for their first ranked win on the season. They've won five of their last seven games and have looked like a strong competitor in the conference as they open their schedule. They'll look to finally take down SDSU as they're 2-8 in their last 10 against the Aztecs.

The San Diego State Aztecs most recently took down Colorado State 75-60. They've now gone 8-2 over their last 10 games and as they ease into their conference schedule with just one ranked opponent remaining, they'll hope to gain some momentum at home as they look to finish this second half strong.

Here are the UNLV-San Diego State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-San Diego State Odds

UNLV: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +400

San Diego State: -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 131.5 (-110)

Under: 131.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNLV vs. San Diego State

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network, Regional Coverage

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels are coming into this game following their best win of the season after making a late-game push to upset No. 22 Utah State. UNLV was able to score the last seven points of regulation and heated up from three in the final 10 minutes of the game. It was an electric performance in front of their home crowd and they're hoping to harness some of that energy into this road stint. They've gone just 1-4 on the road this year with a 2-3 record ATS.

Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. is the lifeblood of this team as he's arguably the best point guard in all of the Mountain West. Averaging 15.6 PPG and 4.5 APG, he's fearless in driving the lane and can score buckets with acrobatic maneuvers. The rest of the team feeds off his mentality and they constantly play with a chip on their shoulders. If they can sustain a high energy throughout this game, they should be able to find some newfound success on the road.

Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Diego State looked very clean against Colorado State in shooting 36% from three-point range and committing only 10 total turnovers as a team. They managed to force 20 turnovers on the defensive floor as their activity in the passing lanes remains as one of the key advantages this team has over others. They boast a very long lineup filled with athletic players, so they'll need to be rooted in their defense in stopping the high-paced play of UNLV.

Guard Miles Byrd had his best game as an Aztec with a whopping seven steals and 25 points on top. He's now scored double-digits in all but three of SDSU's games this season as he continues to lead this high-scoring back court. Forward Magoo Gwath is averaging an impressive 2.7 blocks per contest, so expect the Aztecs to get him involved on the defensive end against a UNLV team that likes to drive the paint.

Final UNLV-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

UNLV looked very impressive during their last win and the entire team played with an intense level of energy throughout all facets of the game. They're most dangerous when driving to the hoop aggressively and looking for chances around the rim. The Aztecs favor a more balanced approach with passing and working the ball through transition.

If UNLV decides to once again be aggressive in attacking the hoop behind DJ Thomas, it'll be up to San Diego State to stop them and remained disciplined in the paint. The Aztecs are 6-2 at home this season but they've gone just 2-5 ATS in those games.

Ultimately, I think UNLV has a chance to win this game with the best player on the floor in Thomas Jr. The Aztecs are bound to adjust to the style of play, but UNLV has the slightly deeper roster and will be able to find success the more they swing the ball around the perimeters. Let's roll with UNLV to cover this spread on the road.

Final UNLV-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: UNLV +10.5 (-120)