‘Until my ankles pop’: Patrick Beverley’s hilarious NSFW take on getting under Chris Paul’s skin

Patrick Beverley’s apparent Chris Paul obsession has not dwindled by any means. The new Los Angeles Lakers’ pesky guard recently shared an NSFW take on defending CP3 on his podcast, per Legion Hoops on Twitter.

“Until he retires or until my f****n ankles pop, I’m hounding his a**,” Beverley said in reference to playing defense on Paul.

This certainly is not the first time Patrick Beverley discussed Chris Paul in the media. Pat Bev referred to CP3 as a traffic “cone” after the Phoenix Suns’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks last postseason.

“CP Can’t guard nobody man,” Patrick Beverley told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN in May. “Everybody in the NBA know that. What we call him, cone. You know what you do with cones? You make a move. What does the cone do?”

A different analyst than replied, “stays still.”

“Exactly! He’s a cone,” Beverley said.

Some may see Patrick Beverley’s obsession with Chris Paul as a sign of respect. CP3 is regarded as one of the better pure point guards to ever play in the NBA, and perhaps Pat Bev understands his greatness. But the cone comment was undeniably a diss.

The two veteran guards will have plenty of opportunities to face each other in the Western Conference this season. It will be must watch TV when the Suns and Lakers go head-to-head.

Chris Paul is looking to lead the Suns to another deep playoff run, while Patrick Beverley is aiming to help the Lakers rebound following their abysmal 2021-2022 campaign.