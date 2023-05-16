Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Chicago Bears entered the offseason with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and the most cap space in the league. The Bears made sure to improve on 2022’s porous 3-14 record.

In the draft, Chicago decided to trade down, netting them wide receiver D.J. Moore and major draft capital. They eventually addressed their offensive line back taking Darnell Wright in the first-round. Overall, the Bears brought in 10 new rookies through the NFL Draft.

Before, Chicago did damage during the free agency period. Amongst their biggest signings were a pair of linebackers in Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. The Bears finished last season ranked 29th in total defense, allowing 375.9 yards per game. Edmunds and Edwards should play a big role in the Bears’ defensive growth.

Coming off such a rough season, it’s hard to imagine the Bears making a run to the postseason. However, their offseason adjustments have Chicago’s roster much more tantalizing heading into 2023.

Quarterback

Justin Fields

Fields is entering his third season with the Bears. He dazzled with his legs this past year, running for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns. With all their roster upgrades, Fields’ passing abilities will be under a microscope in 2023.

Backing Fields up will be P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman.

Fullback

Khari Blasingame

Despite appearing in 16 games during his Bears debut, Blasingame didn’t receive a single touch. His blocking abilities are where Blasingame shined. He helped Chicago to the best rushing offense in the league last season as the Bears averaged 177.3 yards per game on the ground.

The fullback will look to continue the Bears’ rushing success in 2023.

Running back

D’Onta Foreman

With David Montgomery leaving for the Detroit Lions, Chicago replaced him with D’Onta Foreman. Foreman had a strong season with the Panthers last year, running for a career-high 914 yards and five touchdowns. He should receive much of the early-down work.

However, both Khalil Herbert and fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson bring some playmaking to the table. They’ll be involved in the pass game.

Wide Receiver

D.J. Moore

Chase Claypool

Darnell Mooney

Moore was the crown jewel of the Bears trade down from No. 1. The wide receiver has gained at least 780 yards in all five of his professional seasons. Chicago traded a second-round pick for Mooney. While he didn’t pan out in his debut, Claypool should still fill a major role. Mooney was the Bears’ leading wide receiver in 2022, gaining 493 yards.

Outside of the starters, Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and rookie Tyler Scott will battle for touches at WR.

Tight End

Cole Kmet

While Mooney led the WRs, Kmet was Chicago’s overall leading receiver with 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Entering his fourth year with the team, Kmet should once again occupy a large share of the offense.

Behind him will be former Green Bay Packer Robert Tonyan. Two seasons removed from an 11-touchdown year, Tonyan will switch sides to join the Bears.

Offensive Line

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Teven Jenkins

C: Cody Whitehair

RG: Nate Davis

RT: Darnell Wright

Jones was one of the biggest surprises for the Bears last season. The fifth-round rookie was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie team. Teven Jenkins improved tremendously after moving inside. He looks like the future at left guard in Chicago. Whitehair on the other hand is the longest tenured member on Chicago’s line, being with the team since 2016.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Davis marked the Bears biggest offensive line addition in free agency. He comes to Chicago after spending four years with the Tennessee Titans. As their first-round pick, Wright will be one of the must watch Bears this upcoming season.

Defensive Line

LE: DeMarcus Walker

DT: Justin Jones

DT: Andrew Billings

RE: Trevis Gibson

Walker was another free agent addition from the Titans. He’ll join Gibson on the outside as the look to put more pressure on the quarterback. The Bears finished last in the NFL with just 20 sacks this past season.

Jones is entering his second season with the team while Billings comes to the Bears from the Las Vegas Raiders. While both are poised to start, Chicago invested heavily in their defensive line through the NFL Draft. Either second-rounder Gervon Dexter Jr. or third-rounder Zacch Pickens can push for playing time with a strong offseason.

Linebacker

OLB: T.J. Edwards

MLB: Tremaine Edmunds

OLB: Jack Sanborn

With Roquan Smith traded to Baltimore, the Bears needed new leaders at linebacker. In Edwards and Edmunds, Chicago has found two. They’ll be counted on to be forefronts of the Bears defense and help return Chicago to their ‘Monsters of the Midway’ roots.

As a UDFA, Sanborn exceeded all expectations. Over 14 games, Sanborn put up 64 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. The Bears will look for him to continue developing as a starter. Behind the impressive trio, fifth-round rookie Noah Sewell should be a premier backup.

Cornerback

Jaylen Johnson

Tyrique Stevenson

Nickel: Kyler Gordon

Jaylen Johnson and Kyler Gordon helped the Bears’ pass defense rank 16th in pass defense last season by allowing 218.6 yards per game. The secondary was one of Chicago’s few strengths last season. Johnson and Gordon will continue to play a big role.

They’ll be joined by second-round rookie Tyrique Stevenson. The lone rookie in line to start, Stevenson comes to the Bears after spending time at both Georgia and Miami in the college ranks.

Safety

FS: Eddie Jackson

SS: Jaquan Brisker

Jackson is the elder statesman of the Bears’ defense. He has been with the squad since 2017 and is a former All-Pro. While his play gets questioned at times, Jackson will be a valuable resource for Chicago.

It’ll certainly help mentor sophomore Jaquan Brisker. Brisker burst onto the scene as a rookie, making 15 starters. After putting up 104 tackles, four sacks and an interception, Brisker has strong momentum entering his second season.

Special Teams

K: Cairo Santos

P: Trenton Gill

LS: Patrick Scales

KR: Velus Jones Jr.

PR: Dante Pettis

Santos is entering his fourth season with the Bears while Gill is gearing up for his second. On the flip side, Scales has been Chicago’s long snapper since 2015.

After being surpassed guys like Moore and Claypool, Pettis and Jones will look to make a difference on the special teams return unit.