Houston Dynamo manager Ben Olsen is gearing up for a challenging US Open Cup final against Inter Miami. Still, whether soccer icon Lionel Messi will take the field for the Houston side is uncertain. Messi has been sidelined since experiencing muscle fatigue and being subbed off during Houston's match against Toronto FC, missing subsequent games, including an international fixture for Argentina.

Inter Miami manager Gerardo ‘Tata' Martino has kept Messi's availability under wraps, stating that the team will decide “until the last moment.” Martino also noted that Messi will not start if he does play, and his participation in practice has been closely monitored. Olsen, however, remains unfazed by the uncertainty and expects Messi to feature in the final. He remarked, “We're pretty sure he'll play,” emphasizing the Dynamo's preparations for Miami's best lineup unless concrete information suggests otherwise.

MLS does not require teams to disclose injury reports, giving coaches like Martino the discretion to withhold vital information to gain a tactical advantage. While Martino hinted that Jordi Alba may be doubtful for the final, it still leaves Houston Dynamo with the daunting task of facing Messi and a formidable supporting cast, including Leonardo Campana, Jose Martínez, and Sergio Busquets.

Olsen recognizes the challenge posed by Messi but believes in the Dynamo's ability to learn from previous encounters with exceptional No. 10s in MLS, such as Nashville's Hany Mukhtar, to contain Miami's star and their array of threats effectively.

“We're all trying to do the same thing: limit his space and condense the areas. There's all these little tricks that you can do to try to limit him,” Olsen explained. However, he acknowledged the depth of Houston Dynamo's squad, making it essential to balance defensive focus on Messi while being mindful of other talented players.

As Houston Dynamo prepares to face Inter Miami in the US Open Cup final, Olsen's message to his team is clear: approach the challenge with the same mentality used against other top No. 10s in MLS, relishing the opportunity to compete against a formidable opponent.