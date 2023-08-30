ESPN lead tennis analyst John McEnroe will miss the television coverage of the 2023 US Open after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

McEnroe issued a statement saying he hopes to resume his broadcasting duties soon, per ESPN via The Associated Press.

“Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive for COVID. I'm watching the US Open from home and can't wait to go back to work soon,” McEnroe said.

For its part, ESPN sent its well-wishes to McEnroe and will welcome him back when he has fully recovered from COVID-19.

John McEnroe shared his thoughts on the men's singles tournament of the 2023 US Open last week. He feels the winner will either be Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz. He's doubtful an American male will break the country's 20-year drought in the tournament. The most recent American player who won the men's singles tournament of the US Open was Andy Roddick in 2003.

“But it would be incredible for an American player to make a breakthrough to me, but the likelihood is that it isn't going to happen. And if it does, it's going to be – you can see it's going to be Djokovic or Alcaraz, (Daniil) Medvedev is the next guy, and then (Jannik) Sinner. After that, it's going to be pretty tough to envision a guy going all the way,” McEnroe said.

John McEnroe also chimed in on World No. 1 female tennis player Iga Swiatek last week. Swiatek lost to Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the weeks leading up to the 2023 US Open. He felt the No. 1 ranking comes down to Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

Expect McEnroe to go all out once he resumes his broadcasting duties with ESPN. His fellow analyst Chris Evert marveled at his exemplary work ethic. It's not unusual for McEnroe to put in 14-hour work days with vigor and enthusiasm covering Wimbledon in past years.