Ahead of the final round at the 2023 U.S. Open, co-leader Wyndham Clark revealed how he directly copied Rickie Fowler's putter.

Ironically, it was the same putter that Fowler missed the last par with on Saturday evening, leaving him in a dead tie with Clark going into the final round.

The two Oklahoma State alums will be paired together for the final round, a fitting setup as they fight for their first major championship. Fowler is five years his senior, and served as a mentor for the younger Clark throughout his time in college as he followed a similar path.

He would send Clark instructional tips and give him advice on how to navigate the intense pressure of the amateur golf scene. Fowler would also share the details of his putter, which Clark tried and had to have for himself, according to ESPN's Paolo Uggetti.

“I texted the Odyssey guy, and I said, ‘Hey, can you make me Rickie's putter?'” Clark told reporters after the third round.

“So literally had the exact same putter. And I joked with Rickie today… he changed the grip and cut it an inch, so I was like, ‘All right, I got to change the grip and cut it an inch,'” Clark continued.

They will be side by side for Sunday's final round, both with the putter cut one inch short. The pressure will be on the final-pairing friends, as superstars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are charging fast up the leaderboard.

McIlroy sits one stroke behind the joint leaders at -9, and due to his championship pedigree and No. 3 world ranking, holds the best odds to win the 2023 US Open. McIlroy is listed at +210 on Fanduel Sportsbook, followed closely by Fowler at +260 and Clark at +300 before their 5:30 PM EST tee off.