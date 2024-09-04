ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Fight on! The 2024 USC Trojans football season is here! Can they make some noise in their first year as a member of the Big Ten Conference? It is time to check out our college football odds series where our USC win total prediction and pick will be revealed.

A year ago from this exact moment, the expectations for Southern California football could not be higher as the reigning Heisman Memorial Trophy Award winner in QB Caleb Williams returned for one final year with a slew of receivers at his disposal. Entering 2023 ranked as the sixth-team in all of college football in the AP Preseason Poll, it was the Trojans that fizzled out in grand fashion with an underwhelming 8-5 record. Although this mark may be acceptable for most universities, that is certainly not the standard at Southern California. Do the Trojans have what it takes to bounce back and be a conference contender in a stacked Big Ten?

Here are the college football win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: USC Win Total Odds

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

Why USC Will Hit The Over

Who will be the lucky young man to fill the large shoes of Caleb Williams this season under center? Obviously, USC's skill set at the most important position in football is expected to take a step back in 2024, but head coach Lincoln Riley will be giving the keys of the Lamborghini to last year's backup QB Miller Moss. Then again, let's not forget Moss' magical performance during the Holiday Bowl against Louisville in which he tossed a whopping six touchdowns en route to the 42-28 victory. Simply put, Moss is no Williams, but he still could end up being pretty special under the tutelage of Lincoln Riley. Not to mention, USC is the gold standard of quarterbacking success at college football, and it appears that Moss is up for the challenge in being the team's QB1.

During Lincoln Riley's seven years of being a head coach in college football, his biggest knock from critics has been recruiting talent on the defensive side of the ball. However, one position that could have a breakout season in 2024 could be in the form of the defensive line.

The defensive duo in the trenches featuring Bear Alexander and Elijah Hughes, is solid, and the return of top pass rusher Jamil Muhammad at one end adds strength.

When you add the linebacker duo of experienced Eric Gentry—assuming he stays healthy—leading tackler Mason Cobb, and Oregon State standout transfer Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, the unit boasts significant talent. If the depth along the defensive line improves, the team should enhance its performance against the run.

As long as this team shows improvement on that side of the football, then this USC squad could end up making some noise in the Big Ten.

Why USC Will Hit the Under

For the same reasons, USC may end up hitting the under due to their inability to stop opposing offenses from moving down the field at will. Last fall, the Trojans couldn't stop a nosebleed as they surrendered 34.4 points per game which ranked as the sixth-most in the Power Five. While a select few of transfers should help the team out on that side of the ball, it still may not be enough as the Trojans battle one of the toughest schedules in all of America.

On paper, the Trojans have to deal with four teams that are ranked within the top 15 of college football starting with a stiff opening battle against the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers. Compared to a season ago, this year's schedule will prove to be a stricter test for Coach Riley and company as it very well could lead to the team's demise.

An overall improvement defensively is expected for the Trojans, but by how much? All in all, the hire of former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn might help, but it may not be enough in a far superior conference.

Final USC Over/Under Win Total Prediction

Will the Trojans fight on to victory? Or stumble their way to another lackluster campaign for the second year in a row? With the program's move to the Big Ten Conference, the expectation for Lincoln Riley remains high. If USC is going to return to college football glory, then they will need to prove it on the gridiron. Unfortunately, the schedule may be too difficult to overcome.

Final USC Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Under 8.5 (-122)