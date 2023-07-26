Bronny James dominated headlines on Tuesday after it was revealed that the USC basketball recruit suffered cardiac arrest during practice. The eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly had to be rushed to a nearby hospital after losing consciousness. There haven't been any major updates on the 18-year-old, but it is clear that he is not in critical condition after it was reported that he was no longer in the ICU.

Bronny's younger brother, Bryce James, has now taken to Instagram to share his reaction to Bronny's health scare. Bryce did not need any caption as he posted an endearing photo of himself and his big brother:

Bryce James shared this on his IG story of him and Bronny after his cardiac arrest scare ❤️🥹 (via _justbryce/IG) pic.twitter.com/nEdow2fyiW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 26, 2023

Bryce included a heart emoji in his photo to signify his support for big bro. Once they get past the initial fear that has been brought about by this health scare, this expression of brotherly love should be a proud moment for LeBron and the rest of the family.

According to an official statement, Bronny James is now in stable condition. It is unclear when he will be released from the hospital, but at least we are all sure that he will pull through from this incident. Right now, his basketball career has to take a back seat as the entire James family prioritizes his health following this scare.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bronny and the rest of his family and friends.