Bronny James' future as basketball player is currently a major concern following his cardiac arrest while working out with USC basketball on Monday.

According to the latest updates, Bronny is now in “stable condition” and “no longer in ICU” following his health scare. Unfortunately, no specifics about his condition have been revealed, with the James family asking “for respect and privacy” and promising that they “will update media when there is more information.”

Of course it hasn't stopped people from trying to find out what could have caused the cardiac arrest, with several medical experts also chiming in on their take on the matter. One of those experts is Cedars Sinai cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz, who talked to Tarek Fattal of The Orange County Register and revealed some major concerns surrounding Bronny's condition.

“It is a condition. There's different causes for it, but usually there is an underlying, often congenital condition – meaning the people, the athletes are born with it, and that, especially during heavy physical activity, can lead to an arrhythmia which equals cardiac arrest and the vast majority die of that,” von Schwarz explained.

If Bronny James is indeed suffering from a congenital condition that caused his cardiac arrest, Dr. von Schwarz pointed out that he would need live his life with various medications and treatments. As for athletes who suffered the condition, it could often mark the end of their careers in competitive sports.

“Those who survive have to do certain measures to prevent it from happening again. If it's a hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, those people often need medication. They often need defibrillators implanted because it’s a lifelong condition, inherited, which cannot be cured. It can be dealt with, but the person has to deal with it lifelong and often times that can mean it’s over with competitive sports,” Dr. von Schwarz added.

Of course there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to Bronny's true condition. With that said, it's still too early to jump to conclusions. Having a heart condition also isn't the end for Bronny, though as Dr. von Schwarz said, it depends on what he has.

For example, Shareef O'Neal–who recently slammed a troll who blamed him for Bronny's cardiac arrest–is still able to play competitively despite having an open heart surgery back in 2018.

USC basketball forward Vincent Iwuchukwu also suffered a cardiac arrest with the Trojans last July 2022, but he was able to recover and return to continue his basketball career.

Vince Iwuchukwu suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout last July, putting his life and career in jeopardy. This is the story of Vince’s remarkable comeback and the heroes who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/cdfPoqdg5A — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 26, 2023

Bronny James' potential heart condition

Further expounding on Bronny James' potential congenital condition, Dr. von Schwarz noted that there's a reason such issue hasn't been detected for years. The eldest son of LeBron James has been playing competitive basketball since he's young, so it's definitely a surprise to see him suffer a cardiac arrest, let alone a potential heart issue.

Apparently, however, such condition is treacherous and doesn't show symptoms at all until the problem presents itself–much like what happened to Bronny who looked perfectly healthy.

“The most common cause, for example, is what we call hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy, which is a congenital disease and affects the heart muscle itself, which is often enlarged, thickened in those young people. And the problem with that is it doesn't cause any symptoms. So, it doesn't cause pain, it doesn't cause weakness, doesn't cause shortness of breath,” Dr. von Schwarz added.

There's still a lot of information that need to be known in order to properly assess what's next for Bronny. Hopefully, though, he will be able to recover fully from the health setback and continue his promising basketball career.

Bronny joined the USC basketball program last May and there are high hopes he will be able to maintain his incredible progress as a basketball player. Of course the game takes a step back when the conversation is about one's life and well-being. But at the end of the day, no one wants their passion to be taken away from them.

NBA stars, fans offer prayers for Bronny

After Bronny's cardiac arrest was reported on Tuesday, several fans quickly took to Twitter to offer their prayers for the youngster. LeBron James' NBA peers such as Jayson Tatum, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell, among many others, also showed their love and support for him and the family.

Among those who reacted to the scary news was Magic Johnson, who sent out a tweet saying: “Cookie and I are praying for LeBron and Savannah’s son Bronny after hearing he suffered a cardiac arrest. We are praying and hoping he makes a full and speedy recovery.”

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who fully understands what Bronny is going through after he also suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the 2022 NFL season, gave his support as well and said: “Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process.”

Heal up, Bronny!