The USC basketball team is expected to get DJ Rodman back on the floor for the Thanksgiving Day game against Seton Hall.

The USC basketball team faces Seton Hall on Thanksgiving Day, and Andy Enfield's group is 301 with the one loss coming to UC Irvine. Ahead of the Thanksgiving Day clash, the Trojans got some big news regarding Washington State transfer DJ Rodman, and he is probable after missing the past game against Brown with an injury, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

‘Source: USC's DJ Rodman (undisclosed) is probable for today's game against Seton Hall. Averages 6.3 PPG. Has not played since 11/14.'

Rodman has been out since the UC Irvine loss and went 0-for-8 with just 2 points in that game, although he had 15 against Cal State Bakersfield and is still getting acclimated to his new program.

Rodman is the son of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, and he averaged 10 PPG at Washington State a tear ago before coming to join the USC basketball team in the offseason. Prior to the season, Rodman's role was up in the air with Bronny James coming to town and Isaiah Collier, but Bronny is still working his way to the floor in hopes of making his USC debut soon.

Seton Hall is 4-0 on the year with wins over Wagner, Albany, Fairliehg Dickinson, and St. Peter's, so it's tough to judge how good the Pirates are. But, the USC showdown will be a start, and Seton Hall faces Baylor on December 5 in another ranked battle.

The good news for the Trojans is that DJ Rodman should be on the floor, and he could see a large uptick of minutes in what should be a terrific battle in La Jolla.