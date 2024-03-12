Bronny James and USC play their first-round match-up as they face Washington. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a USC-Washington prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
USC entered the game at 14-17 on the year and was 8-12 in conference play. This earned them the ninth seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. They did finish the season strong, winning four of their last five games, including an upset win to end the year. In the year's final game, USC played a fifth-ranked Arizona squad. They used a strong second half to pull away, winning the game 78-65.
Meanwhile, Washington was 17-14 on the year, and 9-11 in conference play. That earned them the eighth seed in the conference tournament. They were trading wins a losses going down the stretch, alternating wins and losses over their last seven games. One of the losses was at home, facing USC. USC dominated much of the second half to pull away. While Washington would get it to within single digits at the end, USC would win 82-75. It was the only meeting of the season between the two schools.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: USC-Washington Odds
USC: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -138
Washington: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +115
Over: 152.5 (-115)
Under: 152.5 (-105)
How to Watch USC vs. Washington
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
TV: Pac 12 Network
Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT
TV: Pac 12 Network
Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win
USC is 83rd in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 94th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 87th in adjusted defensive efficiency. USC ranks 123rd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 121st in effective field goal percentage. Isaiah Collier comes in leading the offense. He has 16.6 points per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor. Further, he has been passing well this year, with 4.2 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Boogie Ellis has 16.6 points per game while adding three assists of his own. Kobe Johnson rounds out the top scorers and comes in with 10.7 points per game. USC also has Bronny James coming off the bench. James was helpful in the win over Arizona, coming away with five points, two steals, and six rebounds.
USC is 200th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Still, they are outside the top 15o in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates this year. DJ Rodman leads the way here. He comes in with 5.1 rebounds per game this year, while Kobe Johnson adds 4.3 rebounds per game. Further, three other players come in with over three rebounds per game.
USC is 235th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 158th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kobe Johnson has been great here. He comes in with 2.2 steals per game while adding .9 blocks per game. Collier comes in with 1.5 steals per game while Boogie Ellis comes in with 1.4 steals per game. Further, Joshua Morgan has 2.2 blocks per game this year.
Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win
Washington is 59th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 41st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 97th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Washington is 25th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 54th in effective field goal percentage. Keion Brooks Jr. leads the way. He comes in with 21.3 points per game this year while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Sahvir Wheeler comes in with 14.1 points per game this year as well. Wheeler is moving the ball well too, with six assists per game this year. Rounding out the top-scoring options is Moses Wood. He comes in with 11.7 points per game.
Washington is 107th in the nation in rebounds per game. This year, they are also outside the top 150 in offensive and defensive rebounding rates. Brooks leads the way here too. He comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Braxton Meach added 5.5 rebounds per game, while Moses Wood had 4.5 rebounds per game.
Wahsington is 305th in the nation on opponent points per game this year. They are also 140th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Sahvir Wheeler has been solid here, with 1.3 steals per game this year, while Koren Johnson has 1.2 steals per game.
Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick
While USC did win the regular season match-up between these two, Washington is the better team. USC is riding hot though, with the win over Arizona, and covering in four of the last five. Washington has covered in three of their last five and lost as a favorite to USC at home. Expect this to be a solid back-and-forth game. The USC offense has been playing better as of late, while Washington always scores well. With that, this USC-Washignton prediction and pick is taking a play on the total. Take the over in this one.
Final USC-Washington Prediction & Pick: Over 152.5 (-115)