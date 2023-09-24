USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is widely projected to be picked No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft if he declares. Williams and the Trojans played in Arizona, which is the home of the Cardinals, Saturday night against the Arizona State football team and won, 42-28.

Following the game, Williams was asked about playing in the state of Arizona. The Cardinals are widely projected to finish with the worst record in the NFL this season and end up with the No. 1 pick.

“It was great,” Williams said. I played in Arizona last year. Came out with a win both times been in Arizona, it’s been fun.”

Williams’ father, Carl, was quoted in a GQ story a few weeks ago about the possibility of his son returning to school if he does not prefer the team with the top pick. Here was the quote:

“I’ve talked to (USC coach) Lincoln (Riley), and (Cardinals quarterback) Kyler (Murray) struggled because of where he was drafted…

“The organizations matter. He’s got two shots at the apple. So if there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

After the game, Williams was asked about his father’s comments and indeed if he would return to school if the Cardinals had the No. 1 pick.

“I got eight games left,” Williams said. “Those are the eight guaranteed that I have, and then we’re working on the next three. We got a tough opponent versus Colorado this week coming up.”

Riley was noticeably frustrated at the question.

Caleb Williams played in Arizona tonight. The Cardinals could get the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. Williams was asked about playing in Arizona and his dad’s quote in a GQ story about possibly returning to school. His answers: pic.twitter.com/560aGOhaYt — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) September 24, 2023

Williams and the Trojans are 4-0. He is projected as a Heisman favorite and could become the second NCAA football player to win the Heisman Trophy twice.

USC football is No. 5 in the AP Top 25 and has an important road game against No. 19 Colorado and coach Deion Sanders Sept. 30. The Buffaloes lost to Oregon Saturday, 42-6.