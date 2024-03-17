It's been only 48 hours since Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced that at just 32-years-old, he'd be retiring from the National Football League. In only a decade of work, Donald established himself as arguably the greatest defensive tackle in league history. He was an eight-time 1st Team All-Pro, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and made the Pro Bowl in all ten seasons he spent in the NFL. Now that Donald's playing career is over, he has fans wondering if he could get involved in coaching the game that he dominated for so long… and one of his former Rams coaches took to social media to add fuel to that fire.
Back in January, Eric Henderson was named co-defensive coordinator of the USC Trojans football team after spending the previous five years in Los Angeles serving as the Rams defensive line coach. Apparently in that time with the Rams, Henderson and Donald developed a close relationship… I'd imagine that winning a Super Bowl together could do that to a relationship. Now, as Henderson moved on to USC and Donald moved on to retirement, rumors are swirling that the two could come together on the Trojans coaching staff.
👀#DAWGWORK🐕 @AaronDonald97 @USC_Athletics @USCFootballNews @uscfb https://t.co/rFaEqDa367 pic.twitter.com/EasgKKNJ0j
— Eric Henderson (@Coach_Henny) March 15, 2024
Now to be clear, Henderson is simply responding to a tweet from a fan who was circulating the rumor. This is by no means meant to be a confirmation that Aaron Donald is going to be working with Trojans defensive linemen starting any time soon. But it does seem like if there were not even a sliver of legitimacy to this claim, then Henderson likely would've left it alone.
Obviously, adding someone as talented and successful at his craft as Aaron Donald would be one hell of an addition to Lincoln Riley's staff at USC. But if I had to guess, I'd imagine that Aaron Donald will enjoy retirement for at least a little while before he moves on to his next venture.