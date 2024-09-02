The USC football program came out with a 27-20 win over LSU in their season opener, and Kayron Hudson made a few incredible catches in the win, drawing reactions from Caleb Williams on X, formerly known as Twitter. The first catch from Hudson came early on, when he made a one-handed grab between two defenders.

That grab from Kyron Hudson was the one that caused Caleb Williams to post on X.

“10 you're insane @kyron__hudson,” Williams posted.

Of course, Williams is a former teammate of Hudson from his days at the USC football program. Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season at USC, but ultimately failed to reach the college football playoff in his time there, which was disappointing and resulted in head coach Lincoln Riley catching flack for the lack of the results. With Miller Moss taking over under center and putting in an impressive performance, Riley's program put together a statement win.

Miller Moss led a game-winning drive in the final two minutes after LSU tied it at 20 with a field goal. Hudson's second incredible catch was what put the Trojans in scoring range. He took a hit that was ruled as targeting, and eventually USC ran it in for the go-ahead score.

It was an incredibly gutsy performance from the quarterback and wide receiver, as they both came through in the clutch. Moss will undoubtedly be leaning on Hudson as a dependable receiver this season.

USC football's outlook after win vs LSU

This was a massive win for USC, as a trip to the playoff seems possible. LSU still looks like a team that could be in the running as well, so getting a win over the Tigers is huge. There will be more big tests for USC football as the program transitions to the Big Ten this year, so it will be interesting to see how the team fares in the upcoming weeks.

Next week, USC will play Utah State at home before playing its first Big Ten game two weeks later on the road at Michigan, which will undoubtedly be a big game. Following games against Wisconsin at home and on the road at Minnesota, the Trojans will host Penn State in one of the other big tests on the schedule. Remaining Big Ten games are against Maryland, Rutgers, Washington, Nebraska and UCLA before USC plays arguably the biggest game on the schedule against Notre Dame.

We have a long way to go before figuring out where USC will go from here, but this is certainly a win that the program could build off of as Lincoln Riley hopes to build momentum in year three.