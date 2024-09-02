USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson made a ridiculous catch on Sunday night. In the Trojans' game against LSU, the junior jumped through double coverage to make a grab many thought might not count. He did maintain control and gained the yardage for the team, launching social media into hysteria.

@BB_Bundy compared it to another iconic catch by simply saying, “OBJ catch.”

@Silentsea888 also put it in that category, “New entry for the greatest catch of all time.”

@intricateone posted, “I need this as a poster,” and the USC Athletics official account delivered.

The support and shock came pouring in from fans of USC and many other teams.

@DFDvbya called it, “Catch of the Year GET HIM A BILLBOARD @SportsCenter.”

@CarolinasCapper followed suit with , “ I don’t care if it’s the first game of the season. That is catch of the year material right there.” @TexMex_BBQ posted about the team as a whole after this catch, “USC passing game is incredible … but the ground and pound is even more electric!” The catch came on a drive that ended in the lone touchdown of the first half for USC. Their offense did not get rolling in the first quarter but Hudson's catch launched the group. Kicker Michael Lantz made his first field goal but missed one at the buzzer to enter the half tied at ten.

A win against LSU would be a great way to start the season for USC. They enter the week ranked 23rd in the AP Poll, compared to the Tigers' spot at 13. Their new Big 10 schedule is relatively soft and could provide them with a path to the College Football Playoff.

Expectations for USC in 2024

The USC Trojans enter the Big 10 in a season that must mark a turnaround for the program. Despite having Caleb Williams under center, they went 8-5, losing five of their final six regular season games to torpedo out of playoff contention. They won their bowl game against Louisville, but there still must be improvements in this season.

The new starting quarterback for USC is Miller Moss, who was Williams' backup a season ago. His only start last year came in the bowl game and he shined, going 23-33 for 372 yards and six touchdowns. He earned the starting role and must play well for them to contend in the conference this season.

Kyron Hudson is part of a stout wide receiver group at USC. He was one of seven players who made a catch in the first half and the balanced attack worked for the Trojans. With such a deep group, Hudson needs to make catches like this to separate himself from the pack.

USC's next game against a ranked opponent is their September 21 matchup against Michigan. The road test will be their first taste of a Big 10 atmosphere and a marquee game against the defending champions. If the Trojans can pull off that upset, they will launch themselves into contention for not only the conference but a top-two seed in the expanded playoff. They might not top Georgia, but USC has the talent to win the Big 10 this season.