By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The USC Trojans took a devastating 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl. While the team’s defensive play had many questioning DC Alex Grinch, USC head coach Lincoln Riley seemed to avoid speculating on his assistant coach’s job status.

The Trojans led 45-30 with less than five minutes remaining. Tulane would then score a touchdown, a safety and a final game-winning touchdown to take down USC. Following the loss, Riley declined to give any, “big picture assessments,” and would answer more questions about Grinch and the team’s status in the coming days, via Adam Grosbard of the O.C. Register.

USC had led by no less than four since opening the scoring in the first. They had allowed back-to-back scores twice to Tulane, but always answered back. However, in the waning minutes, when it mattered most, the Trojans came up short. That collapse is why many are wondering if Grinch will keep his job following such a crushing defeat.

The 539 yards USC allowed to Tulane was their third highest of the season. They’ve allowed 500+ yards in five games this season and 40+ total points in four.

Outside of the Cotton Bowl, USC’s defense has struggled this year. Heading into their matchup with Tulane, the Trojans ranked 101st, out of 131 teams, in the country in total defense. They allowed 415.1 yards per game.

The loss to Tulane will leave a sour taste in Trojan fans’ mouths for the years to come. For Grinch, he might not have to wait that long as he is officially on the hot seat. While he didn’t comment immediately, Lincoln Riley will likely mull it over in the coming days before making a final decision on Grinch.