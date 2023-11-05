USC's defensive coordinator is facing anger and criticism from fans following the team's loss to Washington Saturday.

USC football's defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is facing a torrent of anger and criticism following the team's 52-42 loss to Washington on Saturday. Grinch's defensive unit has played horribly in a four game stretch that's seen the Trojans go 1-3.

The latest debacle was Saturday's loss to the Washington Huskies. The Trojans gave up 52 points. It's the third time in the last four games the defense gave up at least 45 points for USC. That stretch includes a loss to Notre Dame where the team gave up 48, and a one point win over California that saw the USC defense give up 49 points. USC was able to barely get by in that win, scoring 50.

The frustration is simply mounting for both Trojans fans and players. USC quarterback Caleb Williams discussed his disappointment with his team's play against Washington, saying the loss made him want to cuddle with his dog. The defense just wasn't able to support USC's gunslinging quarterback, who threw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in the Washington game.

Alex Grinch came to USC from Oklahoma with head coach Lincoln Riley. Grinch was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2019-21. Grinch had success in Norman, where his 2019 defense was the best in the Big 12 in total yardage in conference games. Now, USC coach Riley is facing mounting pressure to fire his defensive coach, per Athlon Sports.

Grinch has to get his unit fixed quickly if he doesn't want to lose his job. The team next plays at Oregon on Saturday in another top 10 matchup for the Trojans. USC then closes the season with a November 18 game against UCLA. The Trojans are 7-3 on the season.