Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. opened up on the impressive win for Washington football over USC on Saturday.

After a huge win over USC, Washington football quarterback and Heisman trophy favorite Michael Penix Jr. opened up the highly explosive offensive battle that ended with the Huskies on top, 52-42. Here's what Penix Jr. told ESPN when asked whether if he expected the game to be such a shootout.

“The one thing I anticipated was a win, however it came, however it went about,” Penix Jr. said. “We just got to continue to keep our foot on the pedal and never get complacent.”

Washington football stays undefeated in shootout win

Washington remained undefeated and improved to 9-0 on the season with the win over USC, who fell to 7-3 with the loss. Washington finished with 572 yards of offense and was never stopped in the red zone on seven different trips.

Behind an impressive running game and the brilliant play of Penix Jr., Washington football sits atop the Pac-12 and looks primed for some major CFP games ahead. Washington's ability to get wins in a lot of different ways has impressed Penix Jr. this season, as he told ESPN.

“[We've] found different ways to win,” Penix Jr. said. “When I came back it was about getting that second year with these guys and I knew that we were going to be able to do something special and we're doing it.”

Penix Jr. is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, making a statement over likely No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and the Trojans on Saturday.

Caleb Williams 🤝 Michael Penix Jr. The two quarterbacks showing respect after Washington’s 52-42 win over USC 🔥 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/94vGdWTlRA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 5, 2023

Washington football will host Utah next week before traveling to Oregon State for what's likely to be another top-20 matchup before the Apple Cup finale against Washington State.