USC quarterback Caleb Williams is feeling a bit down after his team lost their third game in the last four tries. USC's gunslinging play caller says he just wants to cuddle with his dog after the Trojans lost to Washington on Saturday. The news was reported by College Transfer Portal.

Caleb Williams – “I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows.”

USC lost in a shootout to a top 5 Washington team. The Trojans managed 42 points but couldn't get the job done on defense and ended up losing 52-42. Williams had a terrific game, going 27 for 35 passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. In the end, it just wasn't enough for USC's football team.

“Like, we lost the game,” Williams said, per Nicole Auerbach from The Athletic. “I worked hard throughout months, years to have big games like this, try and go win and play your best, each and every one of us. We came out with a loss today, so emotionally I want to go home and I want to play with my dog.”

USC has now lost to Utah, Notre Dame and Washington in the last four games. Their only win in that stretch was a one point victory over California. The defense has struggled for the Trojans along the way. USC gave up more than 45 points for the third time Saturday in the last 4 games, and fallen far behind in the Pac 12 championship race.

USC football is now 7-3 on the season. The team has two games remaining and things get no easier. The Trojans play at Oregon on Saturday. They finish the season on November 18 at home against UCLA.

Williams will hopefully get the time he needs with his dog, in the meantime, because USC football needs him to finish out the season strong.