The Trojans get a big commitment.

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are currently in the midst of what figures to be a hugely important offseason for the future of the organization. The Trojans fell short of their ultimate goal of a championship in 2023, and now Riley and the team will have to navigate the loss of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, who will be taking his talents to the NFL Draft.

Still, USC football got a bit of good news recently when it was announced that 2024 All American kicker Ryan Sayeri, a native of Southern California, would be committing to the Trojans over such rival competition as Penn State, Michigan State, San Diego State, San Jose State and Air Force.

Now, Sayeri is getting one hundred percent honest on what went into his decision to stay close to home.

“The main reason why I chose USC, I was thinking about it the other day, I went to all their home games this past year and being on the sideline, it felt different compared to the other schools,” Sayeri told USCFootball.com, per Chris Trevino of 247Sports. “Like the amount of hype I was feeling and the amount of adrenaline, I wasn't even playing. It's just like the family culture there, sunny California and being 45 minutes from my house, there is no other better school out there I thought of committing too. USC is home. We are going to do great things there.”

With the kicking game now seemingly taken care of for the future, the Trojans will now look to begin retooling elsewhere.