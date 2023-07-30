If there's anybody qualified to answer a question on the top football players in program history, USC quarterback Caleb Williams — the reigning AP Player of the Year and Heisman Trophy winner — will be among them. However, even Williams may have some explaining to do after snubbing former USC running back Marcus Allen from his list of the top five Trojans players of all-time.

“Ronnie Lott,” Williams begins, naming a former All-American defensive back that went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career after being drafted eighth overall by the San Francisco 49ers in 1981. Lott, a 10-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time Super Bowl champion, led the NCAA in interceptions (8) and interception yards (166) in his third and final season at USC.

Taylor Mays > Marcus Allen? Maybe we should have asked USC QB Caleb Williams for his Top 6 Trojans players of all-time 😅 pic.twitter.com/PY7NdiZMiA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 29, 2023

“Reggie [Bush],” Williams continues, naming a player whose collegiate success was only eclipsed by his enduring popularity, “then I'm gonna go Troy [Polamalu]. Then I'ma go Matt Leinart, and then I'ma go (long pause) Taylor Mays.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bush is the only two-time All-American listed. However, Polamalu was the only player out of that quartet that went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career, being named to eight Pro Bowls, winning two Super Bowls and being named the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2010.

Which brings us back to Allen.

An All-American and 1981 Heisman Trophy winner, Allen was drafted 10th overall in 1982 before going on to have a Hall of Fame career. In fact, despite leading the Pac-10 in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons (1980, 1981), Allen was even more impressive in the NFL.

Ranked third all-time in the NFL in career rushing touchdowns (123), Allen was the 1982 Rookie of the Year, 1983 Super Bowl MVP, 1985 NFL MVP, a 6-time Pro Bowl selection, and two-time All-Pro selection.