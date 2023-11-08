USC football player Caleb Williams broke down crying after losing to Washington, and this ex-Super Bowl champ thinks he was seeking attention

USC football fell to Washington 52-42 last weekend, prompting star quarterback Caleb Williams to jump into the stands and cry in his mother's arms.

Losing isn't easy for high-level athletes, and Williams is no exception. Most people thought that it showed heart and how much Williams wanted USC football to win that game. But now, former Super Bowl champion James Jones has a different opinion:

.@89JonesNTAF on Caleb Williams jumping into the stands to cry with his mom… "For me, I felt like that was attention seeking behavior." pic.twitter.com/HoetJjFGvC — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) November 7, 2023

Jones shared his thoughts on ‘Speak', where – when speaking on the USC football quarterback – said, “For me, I felt like that was attention seeking behavior.”

Jones went on to elaborate, “The reason I say that is…you're the best player in College Football. You know the whole world is watching you. You know the cameras (are) never leaving you. You jump in the stands and cry to your mom? If he would have turned around, the people that he had been in the trenches with, and battling with, and lost the game, and grabbed one of his teammates and some tears started coming down? That's football. That's raw emotion. I get it, young fella…but I felt like this was him searching for attention.”

It's been a frustrating stretch for USC football, having lost three out of their last four games. Those losses to Notre Dame, Utah, and Washington have all but cost Williams and the Trojans a shot at the Pac-12 championship game in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately for USC football, it doesn't get any easier this weekend. The Trojans head to Eugene for a week 11 matchup with the no. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks. They then finish the regular season against UCLA.