USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game.

Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.

As he was hammered time and time again in the contest, it eventually took a toll on him. William was also hit on his left leg, and there was a noticeable limp in his walk by the fourth quarter.

Caleb Williams' throwing hand is gnarled and bleeding while he sits on the exercise bike and tries to put down some electrolytes and sugary snacks.#USC fans likely agree with his fingernail message: pic.twitter.com/6FRbPNK1XE — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 3, 2022

Caleb Williams with a slight limp after that last play pic.twitter.com/nTD5BloFrN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

According to USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, however, Caleb Williams’ lower body injury started earlier. He revealed that during the dash where he injured his pinky, he also sustained a hamstring issue that made things even more difficult for him.

The Heisman Trophy frontrunner refused to be taken out of the game, though, especially with the Pac-12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoffs on the line.

“He was not even 50 percent. … I thought about taking him out but he wouldn’t let me … maybe the gutsiest performance (at that position) I’ve ever seen,” Riley revealed.

Unfortunately for Williams, his efforts and gutsy display were not enough to lead USC football to the victory. The Utes have their number, and it certainly didn’t help that Williams was not at his best. He finished with three touchdowns and one interception.