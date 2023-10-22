College sports fans didn't hold back in criticizing Caleb Williams after USC football suffered its second straight defeat on Saturday, this time at the hands of Utah.

After suffering an embarrassing loss at the hands of Notre Dame in the previous week, hopes were high that Williams and USC would be able to bounce back to keep their college football playoff hopes alive. Williams has long been considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy again this 2023, so there were massive expectations for him to lead the charge against the Utes.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing a motivated Williams take over, the star quarterback failed to make an impact as USC football succumbed to Utah, 34-32. Williams failed to record a passing touchdown, completing 24 of his 34 passes for 256 yards. He did got one touchdown on the ground, but of all the game his passing attack would be absent, it couldn't have come at the worst possible time.

Naturally, the USC faithful and fans of the collegiate games couldn't help but be disappointed with his showing.

Some also pointed out how Williams has always performed poorly against ranked teams, with College Football Report noting that he's now “4-7 against Top 25 opponents in his career.” Yikes!

Others noted that it's simply unbelievable that Williams has never participated in the College Football Playoffs in his career. With that being said, some even suggested that he should just sit out the rest of the season.

RECOMMENDED
USC football, Trojans, Utah football, Utes, Caleb Williams, Caleb Williams with USC football stadium in the background
Caleb Williams’ frustrated reaction after Utah loss deals playoff blow to USC football

Scotty White ·

Utah USC prediction, Utah USC odds, Utah USC pick, Utah USC, how to watch Utah USC
Utah vs USC prediction, odds, pick, how to watch college football Week 8 game

Matthew Zemek ·

Lincoln Riley of USC football versus Kyle Whittingham of Utah football
USC football bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Utah

Shane Shoemaker ·

With the defeat to Utah, USC football is unlikely to make it to the playoffs. Considering that, it's understandable why fans are outraged over the result.

Williams will have some decisions to make with regards to the rest of the season, but it's definitely quite a heartbreaking end for one of the best college football players in recent years.