College sports fans didn't hold back in criticizing Caleb Williams after USC football suffered its second straight defeat on Saturday, this time at the hands of Utah.

After suffering an embarrassing loss at the hands of Notre Dame in the previous week, hopes were high that Williams and USC would be able to bounce back to keep their college football playoff hopes alive. Williams has long been considered the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy again this 2023, so there were massive expectations for him to lead the charge against the Utes.

Unfortunately, instead of seeing a motivated Williams take over, the star quarterback failed to make an impact as USC football succumbed to Utah, 34-32. Williams failed to record a passing touchdown, completing 24 of his 34 passes for 256 yards. He did got one touchdown on the ground, but of all the game his passing attack would be absent, it couldn't have come at the worst possible time.

Naturally, the USC faithful and fans of the collegiate games couldn't help but be disappointed with his showing.

Caleb Williams owns exactly 0% of the University of Utah pic.twitter.com/gjnERx5nd4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 22, 2023

Some also pointed out how Williams has always performed poorly against ranked teams, with College Football Report noting that he's now “4-7 against Top 25 opponents in his career.” Yikes!

Caleb Williams against ranked teams pic.twitter.com/UVXoGqXG7L — king (@MrKingBaller) October 22, 2023

Caleb Williams in big games

pic.twitter.com/QjuBOPsJLA — 𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙜✰ (@kingknowsball) October 22, 2023

Others noted that it's simply unbelievable that Williams has never participated in the College Football Playoffs in his career. With that being said, some even suggested that he should just sit out the rest of the season.

With National Championship hopes gone, Caleb Williams should consider sitting out the rest of the season. The Heisman is a long shot, CFB Playoffs are even less likely, and he won’t play in the bowl game. The risk of playing FAR outweighs the reward. Business decision. pic.twitter.com/VUpSBfbnCF — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 22, 2023

The fact that Caleb Williams will never participate in a College Football Playoff game is as astonishing as it is unforgivable. — Parker Thune (@ParkerThune) October 22, 2023

With the defeat to Utah, USC football is unlikely to make it to the playoffs. Considering that, it's understandable why fans are outraged over the result.

Williams will have some decisions to make with regards to the rest of the season, but it's definitely quite a heartbreaking end for one of the best college football players in recent years.