Last year, the Utah Utes defeated the USC Trojans twice. Utah prevented USC from making the College Football Playoff. The Trojans would have reached the playoff had they beaten the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game. USC got a multi-score lead early in each game but could not hold the lead on either occasion. Utah won in Salt Lake City in October of 2022 by a 43-42 score on a late 2-point conversion from quarterback Cam Rising. Utah's Dalton Kincaid caught 16 passes for 234 yards in that game. Utah then won the rematch in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas last December, knocking the Trojans out of the playoff with an emphatic 47-24 win on a night when USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner-to-be Caleb Williams got injured.

All of this sets the stage for the reunion on Saturday, an emotional game which will likely be the last time USC and Utah meet for quite a while. Next year, USC will be off to the Big Ten Conference while Utah will move to the Big 12. USC will try to get revenge on Utah, and Utah will try to make one more big statement against USC. Both teams have to win this game to stay in the Pac-12 race. Utah lost at Oregon State earlier this season. USC is unbeaten in the Pac-12, but a loss here virtually slams the door on Pac-12 title hopes since the Trojans have to play both Washington and Oregon in the next 30 days. It's a huge Pac-12 game and a potentially defining moment for both programs this year.

Why Utah Could Cover the Spread

The Utes are tougher than USC. There is no need to be more complicated, indirect or subtle about it. Utah wins with toughness, and the Utes have outhit and outworked the Trojans in their last two meetings. Utah dominated the line of scrimmage in the second half and gradually wore down USC. The Trojans have athletes, but Utah has warriors, and the warriors have prevailed when Lincoln Riley and Kyle Whittingham have stood on opposite sidelines.

USC's offensive line is not in good shape. Coaches have spent the past week — much as they have spent previous weeks — uncertain about which players will play in specific slots. In other words, the coaches don't have a proven and reliable quintet of starters and are trying to mix and match in the hope they will find something. They don't know they have an elite offensive line. They are searching for one. USC's offense will not get off the ground if its offensive line is outplayed by Utah's superb defensive line. Utah will control the line of scrimmage and will accordingly win the game.

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

Caleb Williams lost the game for USC last weekend versus Notre Dame. His three first-half interceptions gave Notre Dame free points on a night when the Irish's offense wasn't all that good. As long as Caleb Williams can avoid those interceptions and force Utah to drive 75 or more yards down the field for its points, Utah probably won't be able to score enough to win. By all appearances, Cam Rising will not play in this game. Utah hoped he would be ready in mid-September, but that never did happen, and it has been revealed this season that Rising's knee injury was much worse than initially reported. Without Rising, Utah will go with Bryson Barnes at quarterback. That leaves the Utes with a less-than-ideal option at quarterback. Rising made huge plays against USC in last year's two wins over the Trojans. Not having him is a huge loss for Utah, and it will matter.

Final Utah-USC Prediction & Pick

USC might win, but Utah will definitely cover. USC simply doesn't have the level of line play Utah does, and that will ensure this game is close throughout. Utah will be right there with a chance to win or tie in the final five minutes of regulation.

Final Utah-USC Prediction & Pick: Utah +7