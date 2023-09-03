Caleb Williams can't be stopped. The USC Trojans star quarterback sliced and dissected the defense of the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday to lead USC football to its second victory of the season. With Williams in his bag all game long, the Trojans cakewalked their way to a 66-14 win.

As expected, the internet is having quite a night of its own reacting to the brilliance of Williams, who is looking every bit like a high pick in the NFL Draft.

“Just STOP IT Caleb Williams just toying with teams now,” said X user @RayGQue after the quarterback put on incredible improvisatory skills to pull off an improbable 13-yard touchdown pass to Brenden Rice in the second quarter.

Williams has even earned a Patrick Mahomes comparison from Dov Kleiman: “This was an INSANE play by Caleb Williams too, Patrick Mahomes+, wow.”

The tantalizing potential of Williams is already garnering attention from fans who believe he's so good, NFL teams should consider tanking in the coming 2023 season.

“NFL teams are legitimately going to tank this year for Caleb Williams,” said another X user.

Williams finished the Nevada game with 319 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions on 18-of-24 completions. He also took off for 42 rushing yards on only three carries.

The 2023 college football season is still young. Williams and the Trojans are still to encounter tougher teams in the coming weeks. But perhaps the most anticipated USC football game at the moment is the looming matchup against Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder in late September.