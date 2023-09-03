Caleb Williams is on fire Saturday night against the Nevada Wolf Pack. He did not take much time before he started to heat up, as he already put together a first-half showing that could pass up as a production for an entire contest. With his blazing performance against the Wolf Pack, Williams moved ever so closer to becoming just the first USC football player over the last 20 seasons (at least) to complete an incredible feat, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Caleb Williams has thrown a touchdown in 16 straight games for USC. The only other Trojan to do that over the last 20 seasons is Kedon Slovis (16 straight from 2019-21).”

In just the first two quarters of the Nevada game, Williams already racked up 258 passing yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-20 completions. The USC starting quarterback is feeling unstoppable and it's clearly showing in his play. Williams is looking so ripe for the NFL, but for now, his focus is on helping the Trojans win a national title.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Caleb Williams can surpass Slovis in next Saturday's showdown at home against Pac-12 rival Stanford Cardinal. For what it's worth, Williams lit up the Cardinal in USC's 41-28 win in Stanford in 2022, as he passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 20-of-27 completions.

Williams started to remind college football fans of his greatness this season in last week's meeting with the San Jose Spartans, who couldn't find a solution for the Heisman Trophy candidate, passing for 278 yards and four touchdowns with zero picks thrown in a 56-28 USC victory.