By James Kay · 2 min read

USC quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t taking the moment for granted. All of his life, the sophomore quarterback has dreamed of putting himself in position to go up to the podium to receive the Heisman trophy. He has done just that this season after leading the Trojans to an 11-2 record while throwing 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

Williams shared his experience from this season upon reflection.

“Yeah, it’s something that you dream of as a kid,” Williams said. “You know, when you’re in high school and then when you get to college, it’s just a goal that you might throw on the wall before the season or something like that. It’s kind of what I did. I just threw a goal up there. I do have a list on my phone of goals and, you know, a couple of them were reached. Heisman has been one of the ones that was on there and I’m here now and we’ll see what happens here soon.”

No. 10 USC just missed making the college football playoff after losing to Utah in the PAC-12 championship game but Williams is thankful for what the moment is presenting him.

“Yes, it’s pretty cool to be in this moment. Because, like I said, you dream of it as a kid. And, you know, you get to the point where you work super hard to be the best,” Williams said. “This is one of the trophies that kind of says that you were the best this year or whatever the case may be. So I am proud of myself for putting in the hard work.”

USC will play No. 16 Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.