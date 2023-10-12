USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is arguably the best player at the position in college football, and he is viewed by many as the best quarterback prospect in many years. Caleb Williams is not afraid to show his personality, and one way he does that is by painting his nails. Williams recently explained why he does that, and how he does not care what people think of it.

“It started, I'd say now three years ago, it was my last year of high school,” Caleb Williams said in a TikTok for USC Athletics. “My mom does nails, so it started off there, and she's done it for my whole life. So it's kind of always been around me and then, nobody else does it. I like to kind of do new things. I don't really care what people have to say about it. … Every week it changes.”

Clearly something is working, Williams is one of the most electrifying talents in college football, making a ton of plays after scrambling out of the pocket.

This week, Williams and the USC football program has a big test on the road against Notre Dame. It is the first of a number of huge games for USC. A road win against the Notre Dame football program would be a statement for Williams and USC.

After Notre Dame, USC has games against Utah, Cal, Washington, Oregon and UCLA to close out the season. The only team not currently ranked in that group is Cal.

Everything is in front of the Trojans if they want to make the College Football Playoff. It will take a better all around effort than what was put forth against Arizona last week.